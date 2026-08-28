CENTCOM Commander Explains Major Milestones Just Achieved in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper explained some major milestones that the U.S. military has now achieved in the Strait of Hormuz.

Update from CENTCOM Commander: pic.twitter.com/osPbltjJ1C — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 28, 2026

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We have successfully cleared sea mines in the strait’s international shipping lanes that were laid months ago by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Internationally recognized transit routes in the strait are free of Iranian sea mines, thanks to the incredible work of the U.S. military.

He then went into detail explaining that U.S. Navy divers, Navy SEALS, and U.S. airpower were all employed to help clear the mines. "The circumstances were challenging and dangerous, to say the least, but we got the job done," he said.

Then he revealed the number of ships that they helped get through the Strait: nearly 1,500 ships, carrying nearly 750 million barrels of crude oil for global energy markets, "which is a massive volume." While the U.S. has done that, it's also ensured that Iran has exported zero barrels since the U.S. resumed the naval blockade. They've turned around 75 vessels that tried to run the blockade and disabled three vessels that did not comply.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praised their achievements.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said they'd gotten 130 million barrels out in just the past two weeks and said his duty - Operation Economic Outcast - would help crush the Iranian regime.

The Blockade and Operation Economic Outcast will crush the failing Iranian economy.



The USA has guided 130 millions barrels out over the past 14 days.



Iran: 0 https://t.co/fvSXKpXRgs — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 28, 2026

The Iranian economy is already in a tailspin, with Iranian currency at a record low, and the U.S. cutting off its economic lifelines.

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