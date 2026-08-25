Iranian Currency Plunges to Record Low - This Move by the UAE Is About to Make Things Even Worse

The Iranian regime is not in good condition.

We reported on how bad their economy is now, particularly given the pressure the U.S. has already put on them with things like the naval blockade. It's going to get even worse with Operation Economic Outcast, the U.S. effort to cut off all their economic lifelines by sanctioning people/entities anywhere in the world. The administration even listed the big names they were targeting and posted a reward for information on two of the principal leaders behind the regime.

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READ MORE: Bessent Drops the Hammer on Iran, Lays Out the Devastating Details of 'Operation Economic Outcast'

New: Big Names in 'Operation Economic Outcast' Against Iran, Huge Reward for Info on Two Key Leaders

The hammers are having a big effect. The Iranian currency, the rial, has now dropped to record lows.

The rial dropped to 2.02 million to one US dollar when the currency markets opened on Monday, meaning the currency is now worth about half of what it was at the start of the year. The continued plunge during nearly six months of war has led Iranians in Tehran to sprint for the exchange markets in hopes of getting US bills before their rial falls even furthe While Iran’s official Central Bank rate stands at 1.5 million rial to the dollar, the market rate is what the average Iranian pays.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the rial has never been weaker.

Meanwhile, on top of that, the United Arab Emirates, which had been one of Iran's main trading partners, has cut them off, suspending all trade with them in a big move. That may be part of Economic Outcast, but it's also because they don't like Iran firing on them.

The United Arab Emirates, which serves as Tehran’s largest supplier of goods, suspended all trade with the Iran over the weekend — nixing $6 billion in cash that went to the regime from exports, as well as access to vital supplies from the outside world. Dubai — the UAE’s thriving commercial hub — is by far Iran’s largest supplier of goods. The Emirati government finally got fed up with Iran following repeated missile attacks that triggered evacuations for the first time during the war. The move not only threatens the $21.3 billion trade relations between the two nations, it also leaves Iran without its primary way to collect US dollars, Mark Kimmitt, a retired US general and former assistant secretary of state, told The Post.

Kimmit said, “In many ways, the embargo being put on by the UAE is even more significant than the embargo being put on by the United States," referring to the U.S. naval blockade.

Add Outcast to that, and Iran is truly in a deep hole. Their parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, admitted that if the economic pressure continued, "we will not endure."

It's about to get a lot worse.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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