Here Are 14 Wins That Are Helping Make America Great Again

While there's often a lot of attention to the squeaky wheels and the crazy things that the Democrats are doing that we need to fight, we do well to remind ourselves that there are also some wins that we want to make sure you hear about and don't miss.

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1. On Monday, the Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a big win on his election integrity executive order ahead of the midterms, staying a lower-court injunction that had blocked key provisions of the order. While it's a procedural win, it's an important one, as our Susie Moore explained here.

2. The U.S. is conducting the largest mass visa revocation in history, targeting up to 200,000 people who have applied for or are currently seeking asylum status in the United States. The visas involved people who came on B1 and B2 visas between 2016 and 2026, who came for temporary business travel or visits, but once here, then subsequently decided to apply for asylum. Those visas are meant for temporary visits, the State Department said.

3. ICE arrests jumped to nearly 50,000 in July, the highest monthly total of Trump’s second term. The administration said they were continuing to push mass deportations. The number of arrests in July of 49,571 marks a 15 percent jump from 43,021 arrests in the prior month and a 70 percent increase from 29,241 in February.

4. U.S. business activity expanded at its fastest pace in more than four years. Stronger demand helped to lead to more hiring. "The S&P Global flash US composite purchasing managers index climbed to 56 in August, according to data released Friday, the highest reading since April 2022." Also, "activity at service providers rose to 56.8, matching the highest level since March 2022.”

5. International student enrollment falls amid tighter U.S. visa policies, reports show

6. Fentanyl deaths plunged 22 percent as Trump White House touted its crackdown on the border and the deadly drug crisis for helping to make that happen.

7. The Trump administration paused immigrant visa applications to "accommodate ‘in-depth training’ for consular officers as it seeks to screen out individuals deemed likely to need US assistance.”

8. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more than 1,000 illegal aliens in early August in the Washington, D.C., region in one of the agency’s most successful operations to date. They arrested 1,328 over 14 days in the D.C. suburbs in Virginia and Maryland that had sanctuary-type policies in place. Almost 400 had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, including one for murder.

9. The Trump administration issued a new proposed rule for a $103K fee for H-1B visas for all workers seeking to gain employment in the U.S. who are subject to the annual statutory cap.

10. The Trump administration axed refundable tax credits for illegal immigrants, saving taxpayers $3 billion.

11. Philadelphia area manufacturing activity continued to expand in August.

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According to the Philly Fed, in their manufacturing business outlook survey, the current-activity index rose to 47.4 in August from 41.4 in July, and the employment index rose 18 points to 27.9, its highest reading since April 2022.

12. Illegal aliens were deported in mid-August in the first flight after Trump ended Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitian illegal aliens.

13. With "considerable federal backing," Cleveland-Cliffs' Middletown steel plant is planning a $1 billion overhaul that will help preserve 2,300 jobs and make it "more competitive with international steel manufacturers, company officials say.”

14. Amazon is bringing a multibillion-dollar robotics plant to Texas. That's expected to create 300 to 500 manufacturing and engineering jobs.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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