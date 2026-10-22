LeBron Stokes Outrage With Disgraceful Action He Takes During National Anthem

LeFraud has done it again.

As if he is on a mission to make NBA players look like ungrateful, unpatriotic, and disrespectful prima donnas, NBA superstar Lebron James has incited controversy with his disgraceful behavior at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

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The future Hall of Fame player, a multi-millionaire who has been one of the most celebrated players in NBA history, couldn't find it in him to stand quietly and respectfully during the national anthem.

Instead, when normal people in the arena were paying respect to the Stars & Stripes, a flag that symbolizes the sacrifices paid in blood for our freedom, Lebron showed us what he really cares about.

Not the United States of America.

LeBron decided to practice his golf swing during the national anthem last night. I can’t wait until he retires, he’s been toxic for the entire NBA. https://t.co/wTusZifdla — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 22, 2026

Golf.

"LeBron decided to practice his golf swing during the national anthem last night," Outkick founder Clay Travis remarked. "I can’t wait until he retires, he’s been toxic for the entire NBA."

Travis was far from alone in his heated criticism of Lebron, who knows that he is in the spotlight, and that millions of kids look to him for their social cues.

"This is incredibly disrespectful. Look at LeBron during our National Anthem. An Anti-American," a fan said.

"Doing this once is weird. Doing it multiple times during the national anthem is just disrespectful. Bro really treats it like pregame golf practice," claimed another.

"Once again… LeBron seeking attention, and when you point it out, His fanbase says you're hating," another fan said.

"Performative. Knows all eyes are on him. Dude loves attention. S—- golf swing, BTW," another remarked.

"Can't hate him enough. Every year he gets more insufferable," added one fan.

Lebron James became the face of the NBA almost instantly when he was drafted in 2003. Since then, he has been plastered all over ESPN. But his political antics mark a stark departure from the days of "Republicans buy sneakers too" Michael Jordan, and not for the better.

James has a lengthy record of injecting himself into American politics, particularly when it comes to President Donald Trump.

Lebron endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, backed Joe Biden in 2020, and endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024.

His Harris endorsement included a video compilation of controversial Trump remarks and other material, accompanied by the declaration: "When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!"

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! https://t.co/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024

James has also engaged in heated criticism of President Donald Trump.

In 2017, he called Trump a "bum" during a dispute involving NBA players visiting the White House. A year later, James declared that the president was someone who "doesn't understand the people, and really don't give a f*** about the people."

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But perhaps the most controversial episode involving James' political commentary came when the subject turned to Communist China.

In October 2019, then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressed support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrators, who were protesting Beijing's growing control over the territory. Rather than defend Morey's right to speak out, James criticized him.

"Yes, we do have freedom of speech," James said. "But at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you're not thinking about others, when you only think about yourself."

That's something that Lebron James seems unable to do: Think about others instead of himself.

Maybe he should take his own advice next time the national anthem plays — instead of working on his golf swing, he can think about all of the Americans who died defending his freedom to play a kid's game for a living and make millions of dollars doing it.

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