No Freedom for Enes Kanter As He's Ejected From WNBA Game — This Time for Wanting to Sit in His Seat

The two teams playing in the WNBA Finals game Wednesday, the Who Cares and the I Don't Knows, once again walked off the court while the national anthem was being played.

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Naturally, the clown show of an association has said nothing, even though this is the third time in a row. That would be enough to keep me from ever watching their side hustle — basketball, allegedly — forever, but it wasn’t the only thing that went down at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Enes Kanter Freedom’s hilarious bid to join the league was shot down by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a letter to House Republicans that was released Tuesday because he and his fellow would-be draftee Royce White are “both men.” Evidently, the League knows what men are, but still couldn’t come up with a definition for what a woman is in their statement. (See: WNBA Knows a Man When It Sees One — but Missed the Basket on Defining 'Woman.')

Peak idiocy.

Freedom was not deterred, however, and did what any free American citizen should be able to do without confrontation: he bought a ticket to the game and showed up to watch it. That’s when things hit the fan:

I just got kicked out of a @WNBA game for the second time in a row for supporting WOMEN!



Let that sink in, AMERICA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nNmwa9U4xn — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) October 22, 2026

You can’t sit in the seat you paid for, he was told, because there were "security concerns."

Prior to the game, Freedom was directed to watch Wednesday night’s WNBA Finals game from a private luxury suite with additional security after contacting authorities and basketball officials about concerns for his safety. Freedom was seen saying "I guess they'll have to drag me," in a video of a phone conversation with arena security, defying the directive. When he arrived at the arena, he was told that if he were let in, he was told by a security officer he would have to go to the suite that was designated for him, to which Freedom aggressively protested…

"I purchased thousands of dollars of tickets, right?” he explained. “And I would like to sit on my seat. That’s all I want.”

Enes Kanter-Freedom is being told he can not sit in the courtside seat he purchased at tonights WNBA Finals Game 3, and is being told he can sit in a suite. Freedom says he wants to sit in the seat that he purchased. pic.twitter.com/nEjoaUYwSt — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) October 21, 2026

The confrontation continued to escalate until he was told to exit the arena — the second time he’s been thrown out of a game recently, even though in neither case was he violent or obnoxiously disruptive. He was wearing a “What Is a Woman?” T-shirt to Wednesday’s game, and a “Woman: Noun. Adult Human Female” to the August encounter, which was enough to send leftists into paroxysms.

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But if he’d been wearing a Planned Parenthood or Pride-themed shirt, do you think they would have bothered him? “TTDT,” as my mom used to say — Tend to Doubt That.

Following Wednesday’s incident, Freedom explained what's really going on here in an interview. "They kicked me out of the game for supporting women," he said. "Shame on the NBA and shame on the WNBA…"

Asked whether he felt discriminated against, Freedom responded, "Of course, this is discrimination."

The league and the arena are characterizing the situation as a security incident and not a case of discrimination. Based on their past behavior, though, they don't deserve the benefit of the doubt.

The Left demands that we all prioritize equity, diversity, and inclusion. That all stops at the door, however, if your core beliefs don’t align with theirs. In that case, you can take a long walk off a short pier, as far as they’re concerned.

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