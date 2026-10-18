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'No Way!': The Fake News Media Literally Has Its 'Mostly Peaceful' France Riots Moment

Kyle Becker Follow @kylenabecker
Oct 18, 2026 9:36 PM
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'No Way!': The Fake News Media Literally Has Its 'Mostly Peaceful' France Riots Moment
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

The Fake News Media's purpose isn't to make us pay attention to what matters. It's to tell us not to believe "our lyin' eyes."

Such is the case with the France riots, which have turned into an immigrant-driven orgy of violence, mayhem, arson, vandalism, and looting. Of course, that is extremely problematic for The Narrative™️that importing millions of people from impoverished, Third World nations is "cultural enrichment," even if the ungrateful, military-age foreigners inevitably riot for more handouts from their gullible host country.

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It just so happens that this suits the far-left. Since the Western socialist left is comprised of Angry White Female Liberals (AWFLs) and effeminate soy boy "allies," it turns out there is a job opening. They need people who will use up so much social welfare that it will ultimately collapse the "evil, bourgeois, capitalist system" and who are willing to violently riot if their demands aren't met.

They look at Third World foreigners and think, "win/win." And so, we have the legacy media bending over backwards to warp narratives over the France riots (just like they did with the "mostly peaceful" Black Lives Matter riots) so that people do not point at the TV screen and say, "hey, it seems those are a bunch of migrant hooligans who are laying waste to their host country. Weeeiiirrrddd."

We've already had one case of this in the U.S. media. Earlier, we had the report from Nick Arama at RedState that CBS had something akin to a "mostly peaceful" moment by calling the rioting in France a matter of so-called students having "scuffles" with police.

In a now-deleted X post, CBS News had the audacity to post: "Scuffles broke out Saturday in Paris between police and small groups of protesters joining a march as part of nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and in support of high school students' grievances."

As Townhall's Larry O'Connor put it, they were "fiery, but mostly peaceful scuffles."

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The BBC has now blown people away by doing "the thing"; in other words, it has memed itself. It has literally called these riots in France "mostly peaceful."

This is a throwback to the infamous CNN report where they called a BLM protest that turned violent and destructive "mostly peaceful."

Let's address this fictional narrative that this rioting is carried out by "students" who are upset over cost-of-living issues and austerity measures. It's contrived rioting over the upcoming presidential elections that is being orchestrated by the socialist left and largely carried out by immigrants.

We can start with the video reports. If it wasn't for X, no one would have any idea who was actually rioting in France. But it is obvious to anyone who has eyes and a functional brain.

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Get the idea?

Here is a more "official" breakdown. Authorities reported approximately 2,400 arrests nationwide, including a record 855 in Paris, where more than 500 people remained in custody. Nearly 1,000 police officers and gendarmes were reported injured, including approximately seven seriously. Earlier provisional reports also described hundreds of injuries among firefighters and emergency personnel.

At least one demonstrator died in Paris after suffering cardiac or cardiorespiratory arrest. Authorities said the death appeared to be health-related rather than directly linked to police action or violence. In Saint-Étienne, a 17-year-old reportedly lost his hand after being struck by a police crowd-control grenade. Separate reports also described the death of a police officer in Nantes after being struck by a vehicle, although details remained limited.

The unrest caused extensive property damage. Approximately 1,500 businesses were reportedly damaged or looted, with preliminary losses estimated in the hundreds of millions of euros. Retailers reported significant losses, while vehicles, storefronts and public buildings were attacked or set ablaze.

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Among the most serious incidents was an arson attack that nearly destroyed the 19th-century City Hall in Limoges, causing its roof to collapse. Other reported targets included public buildings in Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux. Police in Paris, Marseille and Lyon were "overwhelmed" by the rioters.

"Mostly peaceful," my derriere. 

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News Topics EMMANUEL MACRON | FAKE NEWS | FRANCE | MEDIA BIAS | RIOTS
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