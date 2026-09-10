George W Bush Claims Islam Is 'Religion of Peace' for 9/11 Anniversary — So Much for 'Never Forget'

George W. Bush was leading a quiet existence not being the President of the United States.

Then he reappeared just in time for the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and had to ruin it.

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W. provided us with a helpful reminder of how the warning signs for the biggest terrorist attack on American soil were missed.

Because not only did Americans "forget," New York City has an Islamist running the city.

As if it were Bush's dutiful mission to push a narrative in stubborn defiance of the facts, he appeared at his presidential center with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, where he pushed the fact-free talking point that "Islam is the religion of peace."

George Bush reflects on the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks: "I made it clear that Islam was a religion of peace." pic.twitter.com/YDOltLvl2X — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 10, 2026

"I also made it clear that Islam was a religion of peace, not a religion of war, and that these people subverted their religion," Bush claimed.

This is pure "wishcasting." While elites like Bush and Rice think they can "speak this into existence" because it's useful propaganda to disseminate in the Middle East in order to foster sectarian strife and to undercut Islamist regimes, it does not have any substantive basis in reality.

The Muslim population in the United States has grown exponentially in recent years. While it was around two million at the time of the 9/11 attacks, it has since grown to 5.5 million.

At the same time that the 9/11 attacks were the premise for making people strip off their belts and take off their shoes at the airport for the TSA, and tolerate mass surveillance under the Patriot Act, America has thrown open the floodgates to immigration — both legal and illegal migration.

The demographics, therefore, do not make Americans' concerns about the nature of Islam a trifling matter. And the Islamist politicians and pundits that have risen to the forefront of Democrat Party politics only demonstrate that their concern is justified.

We have thoroughly documented the relationships between New York City Mayor Mamdani and a number of Islamist extremists. There are the unbridled anti-American "Squad" members, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, among others, who never miss an opportunity to badmouth America. There is the Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, who not only praises sharia law, but has a notable relationship with America-bashing, 9/11-praising, Islamo-communist extremist Hasan Piker.

When the media were merely bashing Americans for imaginary "Islamophobia," then the claim that Islam is the "religion of peace" was relatively easy to ignore.

Now we're talking about our backyard. And we better damn well be sure we know who is coming into the country and what they want to do here.

Are they here because they love America — the Judeo-Christian majority, Constitution-supporting, freedom-loving nation? Or do they want to bring along their support for sharia law?

This isn't an academic exercise, as anyone who has been to Dearborn, Michigan knows. Because Muslim-majority countries, not by coincidence, lead the world in human rights abuses.

We're talking misogyny, religious intolerance, LGBTQ abuse — you know, those things "liberals" claim to be against.

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Then there is terrorism. As I pointed out in a recent VIP article, Islamism has been the leading driver of terrorism deaths worldwide for decades.

The Global Terrorism Index 2026 recorded 5,582 terrorism deaths and 2,944 attacks worldwide last year. The four deadliest organizations were all Islamist — Islamic State and its affiliates, JNIM, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, and al-Shabaab.

Together they accounted for 3,869 deaths, or 70 percent of the global total. Islamist attacks have higher odds of producing fatalities than left-wing or right-wing attacks.

We're all supposed to interpret this as a complete coincidence, on the anniversary of 9/11. As if Islamism isn't an ideology that is conducive to political violence.

Then there is the deeper history. It is beyond the scope of this article to discuss how the "Crusades" have been misinterpreted as aggression instead of justifiable reaction. And it is fairly obvious how Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Syria have experienced upheaval due to the rise of Islamic extremism over the course of the 20th century until present day.

Suffice to say, the sweep of Islamic history is not entirely that it is the "religion of peace." It is also the religion of conquering infidels.

The predictable rejoinder to all of these stubborn facts is simply this: Not all Muslims are terrorists.

Thus, instead of examining the historical record, we get into the charade of proving that we aren't bigoted for noticing things.

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No one is saying that all Muslims are terrorists. What people are saying is that Islam has produced a lot of political violence.

And the shopworn script that we get from the likes of George W. Bush is essentially an argument that there is nothing intrinsic to Islam that is causing it.

Instead, we must have misguided people who think they believe in Islam who are hijacking the religion; and much like the terrorists hijacked those planes 25 years ago, they are steering Islam toward disaster.

This is the type of rationalization that we have seen recently in certain high-profile murder cases: 'Well, of course, she loved her children. Therefore, she must have snapped.'

This Kantian fallacy of thinking other people see the world like you do, and thus, they are simply erring when they act differently than you would, is becoming a fatal flaw.

Let's hope we don't get another 3,000 dead bodies to prove that it is wrong.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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