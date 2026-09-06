Michigan Sec. of State Is Asked If Illegal Aliens Are on Its Voter Rolls — Her Response Is Damning

There is something very weird going on in the Democrat Party. Whenever a Democrat is asked a simple question about a basic thing, the boilerplate response is to dodge the issue or say nothing at all.

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This can work on a handful of times. But when the same tactic is done over and over, it gets in-your-face.

Take Jocelyn Benson, the Secretary of State for Michigan. Please.

She recently appeared on Disgrace the Nation and was asked about non-citizens on the state's voter rolls. Here is her mealy-mouthed response.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — who refused to answer if there are any illegal aliens still on their voter rolls — says the “system is working.”



Why is Benson still refusing to working with the Trump administration on election integrity? https://t.co/jiU3slCUmr pic.twitter.com/SB5HDETcFD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2026

"President Trump has already sort of laid the groundwork, saying that Detroit is corrupt," Margaret Brennan asked. "He already said, 'Don't discount fake mail-in ballots that will show up at the last minute in Michigan.' I know that in the last election, Michigan ended up finding non-citizens who did vote. There were 22 cases under review. Your attorney general has charged six people with those election law violations. Given that this is something the president's already focused on, how are you verifying the names on your voter rolls?"

Great question. Let's see what she says.

"You know, we've done more in Michigan than any other state to ensure that our rolls, our voter rolls, are accurate, and that's why we see non-citizen voting so rare in this state," Benson claimed. "With 5.5 million people voting in 2024, the highest turnout election in our state's history, I'm really proud that our elections have been ranked among the most secure and accessible in the nation."

Non-citizen registrations: Safe, legal, and rare?

"And we, you know, the fact that we have identified a handful of individuals who are ineligible to vote, we were able to hold them accountable. That shows the system is working. And I'm proud of the work that our 1,500 local officials do every day to continue to ensure that every eligible vote and only eligible votes are counted in every election."

Let's just note that the Michigan Sec. of State did not give any evidence whatsoever to back up these talking points.

Michigan is one of 30 states and the Washington, D.C. who are terrified of the Trump administration finding out who is on their voter rolls.

The Trump administration says it merely needs the information to determine whether states are properly maintaining voter rolls under federal election laws, including the National Voter Registration Act and Help America Vote Act.

This is apparently enough to make Democrats' heads turn around on their axis like Linda Blair from The Exorcist.

Benson was asked point blank by the Midwestern if there were non-citizens on the state's voter rolls.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was twice asked by The Midwesterner whether all of the noncitizens have been removed from the voter rolls.



She dodged -- twice: pic.twitter.com/d1k0Vai5Dd — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) February 27, 2026

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Just look at that facial expression as she dodges like Neo in the Matrix. She is obviously afraid of Americans finding out the truth.

Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania were among six states sued by the Justice Department in September 2025 after refusing to produce the requested statewide lists.

Michigan became the first state to beat the Trump Justice Department at the appellate level in a nationwide fight over voter rolls.

In July 2025 the DOJ demanded Michigan’s complete, unredacted registration file — names plus dates of birth, driver’s-license numbers and partial Social Security numbers — citing the 1960 Civil Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson turned over only the public version of the list and refused the sensitive data, arguing federal law does not require it and state privacy rules forbid it.

In February 2026, U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou, a Trump first-term appointee, dismissed the case. She ruled that none of the three statutes covers a computerized statewide file that state officials themselves created, and that forcing disclosure of that personal information could chill registration.

You get that? The federal government doesn't have a right to know who is voting in federal elections because then they might not vote in federal elections. Insane.

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The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed 2-1 in June, holding that the 1960 law’s language about records that “come into possession” of election officials was never meant to reach an internally compiled voter database. A Trump-appointed judge dissented. In August the full circuit declined to rehear the case.

A Supreme Court appeal remains possible but such a decision from the highest court grows increasingly unlikely by the day.

But when we get secretaries of state who are unwilling to say if their states' voter rolls have non-citizens or not, it kind of gives the game away.

It's the U.S. government's job to protect Americans from voter disenfranchisement, and it's high time the Supreme Court start protecting our elections.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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