'Disgrace': Explosive Report Reveals Dems' Plot to Take Out Fetterman

Nobody has been a bigger thorn in the side of crazy Democrats than John Fetterman.

Fetterman has had one of the weirdest 'hero arcs' as a truth-teller in the party. He is also extremely despised in the party as a narrative-buster.

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An explosive Wall Street Journal report gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Pennsylvania Democrats' plan to "take out" Fetterman in the 2028 primary.

The WSJ report lays bare the disgruntled Democrats he is really pissing off for 'telling it like it is' on national television.

Rep. Chris Deluzio unloaded on Fetterman in unusually personal terms.

"There is a lot I could say about this report of John Fetterman’s pathetic behavior as a senator," Deluzio wrote on X. "But between the laziness, disrespect, and willingness to carry water for a foreign government, it shows us something we already know: this man has no sense of duty."

Then what he delivered was not so much a threat as a political promise.

"He is not up for the high office he was elected to — and we in Pennsylvania will do something about it in 2028."

Rep. Brendan Boyle piled on, calling Fetterman "a disgrace" and "a lazy trust fund baby who is too lazy to do the job."

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who also serves as a Democratic National Committee vice chair, said "2028 can't come soon enough."

The Journal separately reported that several potential Democrat challengers are already eyeing a primary run.

The attacks are more about Fetterman's work habits, but that looks like a convenient narrative about a senator who fails the left's ideological purity test.

In one leaked exchange, an aide told Fetterman that representatives from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia wanted to meet with him over vaccines and possible Medicaid cuts.

"Well, I’m not," Fetterman replied. "I’m convinced they just want free trips to D.C."

In another exchange, an aide informed Fetterman about a funeral for three slain Pennsylvania police officers and warned that there would be a dress code and the service would last roughly three hours.

"This may be a nonstarter," Fetterman wrote.

Those are exactly the kind of petty, context-dropped leaks that a desperate party floats in the first stages of a political coup.

But the ferocity of the Democratic response also can't be separated from the larger fight that has been building around Fetterman for years.

Fetterman, as terrible as his voting record is, makes the modern Democrat Party look nuts. And it is not particularly hard to do.

On everything from supporting jihadists to protecting criminal aliens to shielding illegal voters to pushing race hoaxes the only thing a Democrat needs to do in order to be unwanted in the party is to tell the truth.

That makes John Fetterman extremely problematic. And that makes him a target to be primaried in the 2028 election.

But here's a problem for the Democrats: Fetterman is relatively popular with Republicans.

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A plurality of likely voters in Pennsylvania have a favorable opinion of their U.S. senators, although one has the advantage with both parties and independents, according to a new poll. Forty-nine percent of likely voters in the Keystone State have either a very or somewhat favorable view of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat, while 43% have an unfavorable view of him, according to a New York Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena poll conducted in Pennsylvania from Aug. 17-21. [..] Just 20% of Democrats said they view Fetterman favorably, while 69% view him unfavorably. Eighteen percent of Democrats have a favorable opinion of McCormick, while just under half, 49%, have an unfavorable view of the GOP senator.

So, now comes the question: John Fetterman, Republican Senator from Pennsylvania?

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