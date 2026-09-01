NFL Team Introduces the Most 'Flaming' Male Cheerleader Yet — the Reaction Is Pure Gold

Woke 1 was crazy, y'all. But Woke 2 is absolutely nuts.

The media this week were captivated by a couple of NFL male cheerleaders, one from the Philadelphia Eagles and one from the Minnesota Vikings.

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But as if this were the Super Bowl of Gayness, another football team has decided that what the league needs are guys in sparkly outfits strutting around the field like peacocks.

Let's call them: "The New England Gaytriots."

The New England Patriots’ first male cheerleader: pic.twitter.com/UmiucGGiYh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 1, 2026

Let's check out the "fabulous" comments.

the whole crowd watching like pic.twitter.com/11BdubepA2 — Umm Imagine (@UmmImagine) September 1, 2026

I don’t know a single man that will watch this and that’s including the men that are gay! 🤣 — Darron Rich (@V373RAN) September 1, 2026

Taking jobs from women. He's a hero as far as I'm concerned — Edward (@Edward22J) September 1, 2026

This is exactly, what red blooded heterosexual men want to see on the sidelines -😳. Has the NFL learned anything from their woke garbage?? — Chella (@Chella11) September 1, 2026

So, now we have incandescently flaming gay cheerleaders. — Jeff Charles (@JeffCharlesh) September 1, 2026

When the NFL was founded, they dreamt of one day constantly telling their fans to stop being racist while shoving the gayest male cheerleaders into the program. https://t.co/SaRrkmHyR1 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 1, 2026

Look, when it comes to this stuff, I'm like Jerry Seinfeld. This male cheerleader may or may not be gay — not that there's anything wrong with that.

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I don't care if guys want to act like gals, so long as they're not shoving their, umm, agenda in kids' faces.

But you've really got to wonder if the real agenda here is to coax more male kids into making effeminate-to-the-point-of-caricature public displays like this.

After all, the transgender agenda has been largely driven by the culture. Indeed, among Gen Z youth, the rate of transgender-identifying individuals has quintupled in under a decade.

So, if you're thinking this is all "harmless," well, you don't know the radical left. Sensible adults are not the audience. Impressionable young people are.

One of the best comments on this was made by Robby Starbuck on X.

This has been going on for a while but understand this: There’s no demographic that attends football games that wants this. Maybe a dozen or so people want it and they’re nightmare customers you don’t want. At the same time it also turns off millions of fans while some are… https://t.co/gVqt5UKRvO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 1, 2026

This is what he had to say about the social media reaction to the NFL's male cheerleaders.

This has been going on for a while but understand this: There’s no demographic that attends football games that wants this. Maybe a dozen or so people want it and they’re nightmare customers you don’t want. At the same time it also turns off millions of fans while some are neutral but don’t enjoy it. So why do they do it? Because they know there’s no competitor league so they can shove it down your throat, fully comfortable that not enough people will cancel their season tickets or NFLRedzons over it. It’s an annoyance like a gnat for many but the woke folks are fully aware it’s making micro-impressions on kids who watch it. That’s the real target audience: kids. They want to make the next generation more like them one impression at a time. At some point they’ll miscalculate though and go too far with something and they’ll have a real problem on their hands…

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As we reported earlier on RedState, this isn't the only male cheerleader.

New rebrand and logo dropping soon for the NFL.



Woke Football League. pic.twitter.com/Xv3YxbJyjG — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 1, 2026

It's not just the Eagles, Vikings, and Patriots who have male dancers or cheerleaders. There's also the Seahawks, Titans, Colts, Ravens, and Rams, and potentially other teams as the "trend" catches on.

The Woke football league is probably trolling Americans to keep the "homophobic" narrative alive. But if you take a look at these flamboyant male dancers, nobody is scared of them.

They are just wondering about the necessity for them in a professional "sports" league.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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