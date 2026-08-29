'Insane': Fake 49ers Player Tricked 26 Women in $1.3 Million Romance Scam

What in the world is going on with the San Francisco 49ers lately?

First, billionaire team owner Jed York gets busted near an Ohio trailer park after allegedly agreeing to pay an undercover cop $160 for sex.

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Now, a man who wasn't even on the team has allegedly managed to generate an entirely different 49ers scandal — this one involving dating apps, fake investment accounts, 26 women and about $1.3 million.

At this rate, the actual football games may be the least interesting part of the NFL season.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Daejon Labrayae Love posed as a San Francisco 49ers player while carrying out an elaborate romance-and-investment scheme that began in February 2022.

🚨 In Case You Missed This Story, Just Know THIS IS INSANE.



Feds say a 35-year-old man FAKED BEING A #49ers PLAYER and allegedly scammed 26 women out of more than $1.3 MILLION through romance & investment schemes.



He reportedly used:

🏈 Fake 49ers career

📸 Fake Instagram

💰… pic.twitter.com/DuF2Ka1xM5 — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) August 27, 2026

Love and 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan are now facing federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.

And this wasn't apparently some guy changing his Tinder occupation to “professional athlete” and hoping nobody asked follow-up questions.

Authorities allege Love constructed an entire alter ego where he plays for the 49ers.

Talk about a whole new spin on “fantasy football.”

Love allegedly met women through dating apps, told them he played in the NFL, presented himself as a successful real-estate investor and convinced them that he wasn't merely looking for romance — he wanted to build a wealthy future together.

Very romantic. There was just one minor complication: According to prosecutors, essentially none of it was real.

THIS NIGGA POSTING PICS LIKE HE AT PRACTICE I’M CRYING https://t.co/sOy6nK9hq2 pic.twitter.com/uiRGgXNrsw — Tanjiro Kamado (@shellystrick4L) August 27, 2026

Investigators say Love used social media to create the appearance of an extravagant lifestyle, employing vacation photographs and manipulated bank balances to convince women that he had serious money.

Then came the investment pitch. Love allegedly told women they could make large and rapid returns by putting their own money into investment opportunities he supposedly controlled. In some cases, according to prosecutors, he borrowed money directly from the women.

And when they didn't have enough cash? Authorities say he allegedly encouraged some of them to take out personal loans.

That's a head fake that would make Jerry Rice proud.

Prosecutors say Chan helped give the operation an additional layer of legitimacy by portraying himself as Love's financial adviser. Chan allegedly spoke with Love about the supposed investments and even appeared on FaceTime calls with some of the women while displaying fabricated financial returns.

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So there was apparently a fake NFL career, fake wealth, fake investments, fake investment returns, and an alleged fake financial adviser.

The money, unfortunately for the ladies, was real. Federal investigators have so far identified 26 women who allegedly sent approximately $1.3 million to the men.

None of those women received documentation showing that an investment account had actually been opened for them, according to prosecutors. They also allegedly received no investment returns or proceeds.

When women ran out of money and started desperately trying to contact Love, they apparently started ‘seeing ghosts.’ Much like Sam Darnold.

The allegations would be bizarre enough on their own, but the timing couldn't be better — or worse, depending on whether you happen to work in public relations for the San Francisco 49ers.

Just two days earlier, York's already embarrassing prostitution case had received another round of national attention after police bodycam footage of his arrest was released.

York had been arrested after allegedly responding to an undercover prostitution advertisement and traveling to a mobile-home park near East Palestine, Ohio. Police said he agreed to pay $160 for “full service” sexual activity.

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That makes it sound like he was going to a Buc-ee’s gas station.

The billionaire NFL executive later pleaded no contest after the prostitution charge was reduced to disorderly conduct.

And now, less than a week later, the 49ers name is back in the news because somebody allegedly realized that pretending to play for them was apparently an effective romantic investment strategy.

To be clear, prosecutors have not alleged that the San Francisco 49ers organization or any actual player had anything whatsoever to do with Love's alleged operation. He just borrowed the brand for his own selfish reasons.

And based on recent 49ers headlines, it is very much on-brand.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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