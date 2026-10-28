Abdul El-Sayed Beclowns Himself Once Again in Another Attempt to Eke Out Black Voter Support

Six days ahead of the November 3 midterms, the U.S. Senate contest between Democrat nominee and DSA-endorsed Abdul El-Sayed and Republican nominee Mike Rogers remains a dead heat. Early voting in Michigan has already started, so the final opportunity to close is now. So, how is El-Sayed spending this critical time? Creating more cringe videos in an attempt to lock down the Black vote.

Advertisement

El-Sayed thought it prudent to spend hours at a Black barbershop/"salon" pontificating about Medicare for All.

It's as stupid as it sounds.

WATCH:

Black folks, if people like Abdul El-Sayed gotta do all this pandering just to get votes, just know it’s not genuine. This Arab came outta nowhere ordering fried chicken and now he’s at a Blk Barbershop just Babbling. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/dXPWD2sruq — Woodz 🇺🇸 (@Nibiru1000) October 28, 2026

Apparently that Saturday visit from former President Barack Obama couldn't close the deal for "Elf-Sayed." Michiganders are talking more about The Cheesecake Factory and Obama's monstrosity of a presidential library than they are about the DSA and Muslim Brotherhood's favorite boy.

El-Sayed is also name-dropping his first disastrous Fox News interview with "Primetime" host Jesse Watters, where he claims that he has always backed Black reparations.

HOST: “Did I hear you say a tacit support for reparations?” EL-SAYED: “Oh, I'm not tacit, I’ve been very clear about this...I literally went on Jesse Watters and defended reparations.” https://t.co/R6gc8EBouP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 28, 2026

This is clown world and not the moves of a serious candidate. It still strains credulity that a non-Black Democrat candidate automatically assumes the greatest concern among Black voters is reparations. If El-Sayed had bothered to research his audience, he would have done better to commit to stopping horrible legislation like the PRO Act and overturning Michigan's removal of right-to-work in the state. Any U.S. senator who cares about their Black constituents could speak on reforming the convoluted licensing regulations, or how he or she would champion small businesses' ability to grow and thrive. Instead, El-Sayed sits on his hind parts in a SMALL BUSINESS and runs his mouth about Medicare for All and data centers.

Complete amateur hour, and this is all the Black voters in Michigan see.

As this MS NOW panel of Michigan Black voters attests, El-Sayed would rather shuck, jive, and make videos than actually speak to the legitimate and pressing concerns of Black voters. Heck, if he could shut up long enough to listen, he might actually discover what those might be.

Black Michiganders aren’t too supportive of Abdul El-Sayed: “Black people are Democrats, and he thinks we’re just gonna vote for him anyway. And I’m like, ‘No, sir, I’m uncommitted.’” https://t.co/OCggxM8ffB — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 6, 2026

Now, multiply that response and this Saturday interview from National Action Network's Michigan Director Charles E. Williams, and you have the mindset of a number of Democrat Black voters. When you've lost the Al Sharpton adherents...

WATCH:

Abdul El-Sayed accused of "selling snake oil" by National Action Network Michigan Director Charles E. Williams in a video obtained by The Midwesterner. "You know you realistically can't get it done," he said of claims about Medicare for All and "money out of politics": https://t.co/tnkxYZyh0n — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) October 28, 2026

Rogers has successfully peeled off some of that vote, and is doing real campaigning in Detroit, Flint, and Pontiac — majority Black communities. El-Sayed? Maybe he'll bother to pop his head in for a video hit.

Advertisement

🚨 GAME CHANGER IN MICHIGAN! Black Detroit leaders are stepping up to endorse Mike Rogers because we can't afford El-Sayed’s radical agenda. Rogers is actually showing up in Black communities while Democrats take them for granted. The tide is TURNING! 🇺🇸🔥 NO MORE TAKING VOTES FOR GRANTED! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 23, 2026

So, what will the rest of those Black voters who cannot abide either candidate do? As one woman said in the video above, they will simply fill in the circle for "Uncommitted."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.