DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Abdul El-Sayed Beclowns Himself Once Again in Another Attempt to Eke Out Black Voter Support

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Follow @asthegirlturns
Oct 28, 2026 3:30 PM
Advertisement
Abdul El-Sayed Beclowns Himself Once Again in Another Attempt to Eke Out Black Voter Support
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Six days ahead of the November 3 midterms, the U.S. Senate contest between Democrat nominee and DSA-endorsed Abdul El-Sayed and Republican nominee Mike Rogers remains a dead heat. Early voting in Michigan has already started, so the final opportunity to close is now. So, how is El-Sayed spending this critical time? Creating more cringe videos in an attempt to lock down the Black vote. 

Advertisement

El-Sayed thought it prudent to spend hours at a Black barbershop/"salon" pontificating about Medicare for All.

It's as stupid as it sounds. 

WATCH:

Apparently that Saturday visit from former President Barack Obama couldn't close the deal for "Elf-Sayed." Michiganders are talking more about The Cheesecake Factory and Obama's monstrosity of a presidential library than they are about the DSA and Muslim Brotherhood's favorite boy.

El-Sayed is also name-dropping his first disastrous Fox News interview with "Primetime" host Jesse Watters, where he claims that he has always backed Black reparations.

This is clown world and not the moves of a serious candidate. It still strains credulity that a non-Black Democrat candidate automatically assumes the greatest concern among Black voters is reparations. If El-Sayed had bothered to research his audience, he would have done better to commit to stopping horrible legislation like the PRO Act and overturning Michigan's removal of right-to-work in the state. Any U.S. senator who cares about their Black constituents could speak on reforming the convoluted licensing regulations, or how he or she would champion small businesses' ability to grow and thrive. Instead, El-Sayed sits on his hind parts in a SMALL BUSINESS and runs his mouth about Medicare for All and data centers. 

Recommended
Trump Unleashes Broadside at Peltola After NYTimes Spoiler Report Ward Clark CA Ballot Hearing: Judge Refuses DOJ Witnesses, Suggests Counting Ballots and Prosecuting Later Jennifer Van Laar
Advertisement

Complete amateur hour, and this is all the Black voters in Michigan see. 

As this MS NOW panel of Michigan Black voters attests, El-Sayed would rather shuck, jive, and make videos than actually speak to the legitimate and pressing concerns of Black voters. Heck, if he could shut up long enough to listen, he might actually discover what those might be.

Now, multiply that response and this Saturday interview from National Action Network's Michigan Director Charles E. Williams, and you have the mindset of a number of Democrat Black voters. When you've lost the Al Sharpton adherents...

WATCH:

Rogers has successfully peeled off some of that vote, and is doing real campaigning in Detroit, Flint, and Pontiac — majority Black communities. El-Sayed? Maybe he'll bother to pop his head in for a video hit. 

Advertisement

So, what will the rest of those Black voters who cannot abide either candidate do? As one woman said in the video above, they will simply fill in the circle for "Uncommitted." 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BLACK LIVES MATTER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Trump Unleashes Broadside at Peltola After NYTimes Spoiler Report

Trump Unleashes Broadside at Peltola After NYTimes Spoiler Report

Ward Clark
CA Ballot Hearing: Judge Refuses DOJ Witnesses, Suggests Counting Ballots and Prosecuting Later

CA Ballot Hearing: Judge Refuses DOJ Witnesses, Suggests Counting Ballots and Prosecuting Later

Jennifer Van Laar
Democrats Finally Find an Election Case They Want Prosecuted to the Fullest Extent

Democrats Finally Find an Election Case They Want Prosecuted to the Fullest Extent

Rusty Weiss

Trending on RedState Videos