Michigan State Rep. Pushes Voters to Dump Dem Socialists Like El-Sayed: 'More Racist Than the KKK'

In this election cycle, the Democrat Party has decided that Democratic Socialism, i.e., communism, is the way to go. However, it is not helping them among traditional voting blocs like minorities and Jewish voters. A few brave Democrats are speaking out about the party's lurch to the far left, and as the midterm elections get closer, watching Democrats eat their own will be a whole lot of fun.

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"State Rep. Karen Whitsett ripped Democratic leadership for treating Black voters like a guaranteed voting bloc"



Well, when you vote for the same party for decades no matter how badly they F you over, yeah, they're gonna treat you like a bunch of lemmings. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) September 9, 2026

Michigan Democrat State Rep. Karen Whitsett is calling out the Democratic Socialist wing of her party, accusing them of "being more racist than the KKK." She is also mobilizing black voters in Michigan against backing U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. In a blunt statement, Whitsett said, "It doesn't change, it's just different slave owners." Her statement was a reference to Democrat Party leaders who believe that all black voters only support and vote for Democrat candidates. Whitsett went on to say that she believes that El-Sayed is not working in the best interests of black voters in Michigan.

But Rep. Whitsett wasn't done yet. She also called out career race hustler Al Sharpton and Detroit Pastor Horace Sheffield III, who once praised Louis Farrakhan, both of whom she accused of trying to "keep the knee on [Black voters'] neck." Whitsett laid out some hard truths, saying:

"You can see the serious divide of the crazy socialist far-left and especially the White women. They are the worst and the most racist that there possibly ever could be. They're, I think, they're more racist than the KKK. Are you trying to help the Black community or are you trying to kill it? Are you trying to keep people stupid and ill-informed or what? Because right now I can't tell, right? Is this voter education or are you just trying to make sure you count your slaves on the plantation."

Michigan Democrat State Rep. Karen Whitsett has gone viral for leaving the Democrat Party after they betrayed her Christian faith.



“I just sincerely kept asking, Please do not back me into a corner… Please do not keep pushing LGBTQ… abortion agenda.”



God bless you, Karen! pic.twitter.com/wdKA8m5rco — Danielle Gill (@MrsDanielleGill) April 4, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed doesn't need any more problems with Michigan voters. He is already in trouble with Jewish voters in the state. As candidates like El-Sayed and the Democrat Party as a whole appear to be becoming more hostile to Jews and the state of Israel, several Rabbis and other Jewish leaders in Michigan recently sent a letter to the Democrat Party with a list of "nonnegotiables" that must be met if candidates like El-Sayed want to secure their votes. Whether Democrats will go along with the ultimatum is yet to be seen. El-Sayed's constant campaigning with Democratic Socialist Hasan Piker isn't helping him with Jewish voters either.

Karen Whitsett is not running for reelection. That gives her a bit more freedom to say what she wants about her party. She also stated that she believes that black voters are not only "waking up," but also "realizing the power of our vote, and added:

"I always try to be a voice of reason, and I'm not a go along, get along. So, my whole thing is it has to make sense, and I am definitely family over party. God over party is of the utmost importance. So for me, when you point that out to people, it's just common sense that to people, that's just common sense that El-Sayed is not the candidate. There's just no way. It doesn't line up. It doesn't line up Biblically, and it doesn't line up with common sense."

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It should make Karen Whitsett proud that she is the Democrat Party's worst nightmare.

Michigan Democrat State Rep. Karen Whitsett on her support for @MikeRogersForMI:



“You will lose your health insurance if the other candidate gets in office…that is what Medicare for all means…common sense prevails that Mike Rogers is the candidate for you.” pic.twitter.com/0QMwL3l55k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 20, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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