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Obama Tries to Rescue El-Sayed, Exposes Dems' Failures and Comes Up Short Instead

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 25, 2026 10:06 AM
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Obama Tries to Rescue El-Sayed, Exposes Dems' Failures and Comes Up Short Instead
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat nominee for the Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, is in a tight race with Republican Mike Rogers. 

Michigan hasn't had a Republican senator in years, but the chances are very good because Rogers is a strong candidate and El-Sayed is so problematic. Democrats are even throwing down the Obama card, having Barack Obama come in on El-Sayed's behalf to try to stoke the vote for him. 

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Except the funny thing is that bringing in Obama reminds everyone of how bad the Democrats were and are.  For example, let's hear from him about how El-Sayed wants to handle healthcare. 

First, the Democrats are radicals; you even have ones who are out-and-out socialists. He can't deny that reality. Second, when reporters try to ask El-Sayed about his family's connections to things like the Muslim Brotherhood, he flips out, deflects, and gets defensive. We just saw that with Fox's Bret Baier on Friday. El-Sayed also refused to denounce the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He refused to say which was the greater threat to us: Iran or Israel. All of that is a problem. 

Then too, I thought Obama solved healthcare with Obamacare? In fact, he made everything worse. What happened to "you can keep your doctor"? So that's just a reminder of how much the Democrats talk, but then they make everything worse. And yes, single-payer is radical, takes away private options, and even El-Sayed has admitted he would raise taxes to pay for it.

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Then there was this wild moment where he dared to speak about Iran. He even claimed that Iran was in a "stronger strategic position" now than before the fighting. 

First, since we are in the middle of a battle with Iran, he's coming out with a statement that the Iranians will now use for their propaganda? Can we talk about how bad it is that he did this? 

Plus, he's just flat-out wrong. Their leadership has been wiped out, their navy is at the bottom of the sea, their economy is in shambles, and no, they aren't controlling the Strait of Hormuz. 

Then, too, hey, isn't he the guy who helped to prop up the mullahs with pallets of cash? One of the reasons that we still have to deal with Iran is because of that. His "Iran deal" didn't stop the Islamic regime from continuing to enrich uranium to dangerous levels. All he did was kick the can down the road for other people to have to deal with the problems he left. 

Obama's effort did not go over well. 

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What's truly humorous here is that El-Sayed has bashed Obama for his failures in the past, but now he's so desperate for votes, he's reaching out to him to do this. But what it revealed is that El-Sayed is coming up short. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HEALTHCARE | IRAN
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