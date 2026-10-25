Obama Tries to Rescue El-Sayed, Exposes Dems' Failures and Comes Up Short Instead

Democrat nominee for the Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, is in a tight race with Republican Mike Rogers.

Michigan hasn't had a Republican senator in years, but the chances are very good because Rogers is a strong candidate and El-Sayed is so problematic. Democrats are even throwing down the Obama card, having Barack Obama come in on El-Sayed's behalf to try to stoke the vote for him.

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Except the funny thing is that bringing in Obama reminds everyone of how bad the Democrats were and are. For example, let's hear from him about how El-Sayed wants to handle healthcare.

Barack Obama: "They are running scary ads to make you think Democrats are radicals, communists, jihadists, or the woke police. What is radical about wanting everybody to have healthcare? How is that radical?" https://t.co/LpTTFDHTu9 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 25, 2026

First, the Democrats are radicals; you even have ones who are out-and-out socialists. He can't deny that reality. Second, when reporters try to ask El-Sayed about his family's connections to things like the Muslim Brotherhood, he flips out, deflects, and gets defensive. We just saw that with Fox's Bret Baier on Friday. El-Sayed also refused to denounce the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He refused to say which was the greater threat to us: Iran or Israel. All of that is a problem.

Then too, I thought Obama solved healthcare with Obamacare? In fact, he made everything worse. What happened to "you can keep your doctor"? So that's just a reminder of how much the Democrats talk, but then they make everything worse. And yes, single-payer is radical, takes away private options, and even El-Sayed has admitted he would raise taxes to pay for it.

Then there was this wild moment where he dared to speak about Iran. He even claimed that Iran was in a "stronger strategic position" now than before the fighting.

NOW - Obama says that Iran is "in a stronger strategic position now than before the war started." https://t.co/0nCKTKg7CF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 24, 2026

First, since we are in the middle of a battle with Iran, he's coming out with a statement that the Iranians will now use for their propaganda? Can we talk about how bad it is that he did this?

Plus, he's just flat-out wrong. Their leadership has been wiped out, their navy is at the bottom of the sea, their economy is in shambles, and no, they aren't controlling the Strait of Hormuz.

Then, too, hey, isn't he the guy who helped to prop up the mullahs with pallets of cash? One of the reasons that we still have to deal with Iran is because of that. His "Iran deal" didn't stop the Islamic regime from continuing to enrich uranium to dangerous levels. All he did was kick the can down the road for other people to have to deal with the problems he left.

Obama's effort did not go over well.

Obama fortified Iran as the world’s largest state sponsor of terror. Trump cleaned up his mess & destroyed them. So now Obama has to tell a complete and total lie. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 25, 2026

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Because nothing says "stronger strategic position" like losing your navy and air force and having your vital shipping route blockaded and your economy in free fall. — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 25, 2026

What's truly humorous here is that El-Sayed has bashed Obama for his failures in the past, but now he's so desperate for votes, he's reaching out to him to do this. But what it revealed is that El-Sayed is coming up short.

Look at how short Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) is compared to Barack Hussein Obama (@BarackObama).



Again, I think Abdul is a South Pole elf. pic.twitter.com/8vud98D83C — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) October 24, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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