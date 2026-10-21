How Fake Wedgewood Polling May Have Caused Schumer to Blow $1.2 Mil in Mississippi Senate Race

Earlier, RedState's Ward Clark reported on the scandal surrounding Wedgewood Polling, a relatively new polling outfit that was taken seriously by the likes of The New York Times, VoteHub, and data crunching guru Nate Silver, and which admitted on Tuesday that all of the polls they'd taken (spanning over the summer and early fall months) for this election cycle except for one were fake.

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Though they claimed, in their official statement, that they did it as "an experimental project to demonstrate the vulnerabilities, lack of oversight, and overall low barrier to entry in the modern political industry," the FiftyPlusOne polling aggregation website, which is comprised of former FiveThirtyEight journalists, suggested the real reason for the impromptu statement from Wedgewood was because they were about to be exposed:

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, FiftyPlusOne reached out to Wedgewood Polls, a self-professed polling firm, with a request for comment on an investigation we had conducted into their alleged survey research. They did not respond to our request, but instead posted a public statement on social media admitting that they had been fabricating data.

As Ward noted in his write-up, "their made-up data appears to have mostly skewed to favor Democrats." One poll in particular that Wedgewood claimed to have done was for the Mississippi Senate race, which has had next to no polling because it's a deep red state. Here's what they alleged the numbers looked like:

New - Senate poll - Mississippi 🔴 Cindy Hyde-Smith (Inc) 52% 🔵 Scott Colom 48% 2024 - Trump +24 Wedgewood (B-) - LV - 10/14 https://t.co/qJx8QLX7Wg — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 15, 2026

It was shocking, to say the least. Did a Democrat really have a chance to win the Senate race in Mississippi?

It seems to have prompted Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) to get even more involved in promoting the campaign of Democrat nominee Scott Colom, District Attorney for the 16th Circuit Court. Newsweek even ran a story on it with the following headline: "Democrat Threatens Historic Senate Upset in Deep-Red Mississippi." Colom's campaign really hyped it up, too, along with internal polling and polling from Democrat-aligned pollsters:

The Wedgewood Polls survey found that incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith leads Colom 52% to 48%, a spread that the Colom campaign is using to say the race is “tied” when considering the 4.3-point margin of error. [...] Colom’s campaign is also sharing polling results from its own pollster conducted for Way to Lead PAC and a survey done for the Democratic-aligned SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center) Action Fund by Impact Research. Those polls showed Hyde-Smith on top of Colom by 6 points in August and 3 points in April, respectively.

It was the fake one from Wedgewood, though, that appears to have gotten Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) attention, with his Senate Majority PAC infusing $1.2 million into this race in recent days - and with some of it already spent:

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Senate Majority PAC (SMP) announced Tuesday that it will spend the money on television and digital ads through Election Day supporting Scott Colom (D), who is challenging Trump-backed Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.). SMP’s first 30-second ad focuses on Colom’s work as a district attorney, portraying him as a candidate willing to “fight corruption in both parties” while criticizing Hyde-Smith as a “do-nothing” senator.

Also possible that Wedgewood’s fake Mississippi poll got Senate Dems interested in investing in the Senate race there. — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 21, 2026

There's no word yet on whether they plan on pulling the money and moving it to a more competitive race or leaving it there.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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