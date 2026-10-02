Feel-Good Friday: Man at Auto Shop Overhears a Couple's Conversation, Decides to Pay It Forward

I am sure many of us have been the recipient of an unexpected act of generosity. Someone ahead of you in the drive-thru who paid for your latte, or lunch. Or someone paying a utility bill on your behalf. But a car repair? That's a huge lift for many of us on our own, let alone making that lift for someone else. However, that is what one man decided to do for a young couple while stopping by a local automobile repair shop.

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The hand of kindness is the subject of this week's Feel-Good Friday.

I took another trip to Idaho Falls and pulled inspiration from East Idaho Falls News' Nate Eaton and his Feel Good Friday segment.

On Sept. 18, John was getting his vehicle serviced. I had a younger couple in here getting a bigger service done on their vehicle and we also found an oil leak. They decided to do the repairs on their vehicle regardless of money being tight. The husband is a full time student working on his degree.

Unbeknownst to the owner, John overheard the conversation between the young couple. In the attached video, Eaton asked John to relate the story.

I was sitting there waiting for our car, actually just an oil change, but sitting there, and there's a young guy, and you could hear him talking on the phone. I didn't know whether it was his wife or his girlfriend, but, [it] sounded like they were going through some difficult times financially. So, I decided to help them a little bit, and I paid for the repairs.

The owner said John came to him and asked the amount of the young couple's repair. The owner let him know, and that was when John said he would cover the entire bill.

I have been in this industry for 14, almost 15 years, and never have I had a complete stranger pay for someone’s bill. It really touched my heart. This is a hard industry to work in, and have to deliver not always good news. I’ve watched people cry over finances. I immediately knew I needed to thank him for his kindness to people he doesn’t even know.

When Eaton asked John why he did what he did, he said:

I just was that age, and that time of my life. I was in the Navy at the time. Many times I sat there going: I think we can make this work... So, when you have the ability to make it work for somebody else, you try to do it.

When you have the ability to make it work for somebody else, you try do it. What a blessing for this couple that John was in the right place and had the resources and heart to be the help that they needed. John reminds me of the Apostle Paul's exhortation to, "not grow weary in doing well, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to the family of faith."

I hope when that couple has the means and ability, they will pay it forward. The beauty of sowing good seed is that you often reap more than what you planted. So, no doubt John will see an abundant harvest from his seed of kindness.

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Nate asked John what he would tell this couple. John said, to tell them, "everything will work out."

And it does.

WATCH:

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Editor's Note: At RedState, it's not all about politics and policy. We like to bring attention to what's good in the world, with columns like "Feel-Good Friday," "Start Your Weekend Right," and "Hoge's Heroes."

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