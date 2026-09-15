Gov. Brian Kemp Endorses Mike Collins for Senate, Unifying GA Republicans Behind the Senate Nominee

On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) endorsed Rep. Mike Collins (GA-10) in his U.S. Senate run against incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff.

As opposed to the mess in Texas, where primaried Sen. John Cornyn (R) is doing everything he can to tear down the candidacy of the Republican Senate nominee, TX Attorney General Ken Paxton, Kemp has made the conscious choice to unite behind and support the party's nominee.

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Governor Kemp has never been afraid of a tough fight, and Georgia is stronger today because he’s been willing to take them on.



I’m grateful to have him standing with me to take back Georgia’s Senate seat, stand up to the far-left agenda, and defeat Jon Ossoff this November. pic.twitter.com/zgzHKPYmsX — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) September 14, 2026

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday morning that he is endorsing Mike Collins for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. According to a statement released by Collins campaign, Governor Kemp praised Collins' record of delivering results, his common-sense leadership and his commitment to putting Georgia first. "Mike Collins and I share a commitment to making Georgia an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. Mike has delivered results as a businessman and common-sense leader in Washington, and that's what we need in our next Senator. Jon Ossoff's far-left agenda doesn't represent Georgia values, and the future of our state and country demands a different direction. I'm proud to endorse Mike Collins for the U.S. Senate, and I know he'll always put Georgia first," said Governor Kemp.

Kemp originally backed and campaigned for former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley in the Georgia primary, but in the 49 days leading up to November 3 has moved his backing to Collins, most likely to coalesce the party faithful around Collins' campaign. It also could be to boost fundraising. Outside money has poured in substantially for Ossoff, who is fresh off the heels of a soirée in Hollywood where he partnered with Texas Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico.

Kemp’s endorsement comes as Collins faces a substantial financial disadvantage against Ossoff. Federal campaign finance filings through June 30 showed Ossoff with about $42.6 million in cash on hand, compared with roughly $2.1 million for Collins. Ossoff has raised more money during the cycle than any other federal candidate nationwide.

Ossoff campaign spokesperson Valeria Rivadeneira-Crandell issued a statement on the endorsement, painting Kemp's backing as a last-ditch effort.

"There's a reason Brian Kemp worked so hard to defeat bigot Mike Collins in the GOP primary and waited to endorse the congressman until less than two months from Election Day, and it's that Collins, who's only a congressman because his daddy was a congressman, is surrounded at work and at home by neo-Nazis and white nationalists."

The Ossoff campaign is referencing videos and allegations from June against Collins' son-in-law that some are attempting to pin on the Collins campaign.

Current polling has Ossoff with an 8-point lead over Collins. RealClearPolling and other projections rate the race as Lean Democrat.

Rasmussen Reports

09/14 – 09/14

1,019 LV



Georgia US Senate General Ballot Test



🔵 Jon Ossoff -- 51%

🔴 Mike Collins -- 42%https://t.co/axWes71C7m

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VIEW OUR POLLING AVERAGES HERE:https://t.co/6dSokCDsem — DDHQ Data (@DDHQdata) September 15, 2026

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Collins and Ossoff are scheduled to debate on October 8th.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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