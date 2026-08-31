Why Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Teamed Up With the WH Fraud Task Force on CDL Schools

Monday morning's press conference in Detroit, Michigan by Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and Vice Chairman of the White House Fraud Task Force Andrew Ferguson to announce their surge against commercial driver's license (CDL) schools which fraudulently issued CDLs to illegal aliens has not only exposed how much this issue urgently needed addressing, but how Democrats have worked to undermine American safety in every form possible and leave a multitude victims in their wake.

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CDL holder and father Marcus Coleman came to understand this all too well when his daughter Dalilah was critically injured in a 2024 crash caused by an illegal alien driver behind an 18-wheeler.

NEW: US DOT, DHS, WH Fraud Task Force about to hold a press conference in MI to announce they’re “launching a historic interagency effort to crack down on Fraud in Trucking Industry”…and they will announce “a series of Trump administration actions to reduce fraud and save… pic.twitter.com/avCkQW1Zfd — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 31, 2026

NEW: US DOT, DHS, WH Fraud Task Force about to hold a press conference in MI to announce they’re “launching a historic interagency effort to crack down on Fraud in Trucking Industry”…and they will announce “a series of Trump administration actions to reduce fraud and save American lives on our roads. Federal officials will be joined by Marcus Coleman and his daughter Dalilah, who was critically injured in a 2024 crash with an illegal alien behind the wheel.”

Duffy revealed that he sought to partner with the WH Task Force to utilize their investigative and law enforcement powers, so he could take tangible action in rooting out the revealed CDL fraud. Now Duffy promises to come after these fraudulent drivers, as well as the schools that enabled them.

"That's why the task force matters. We didn't have the juice, if you will, at DOT. I'm not the FBI. I'm not Homeland. But now in partnership with Homeland, and partnership with prosecutors, every single illegal driver on American roads, we're going to come for you[...] We are not going to allow you to endanger American citizens' lives."

WATCH:

Here’s the truth: DEMOCRATS put illegal alien truckers over YOUR SAFETY



THAT’S OVER. Thanks to @USDOT’s partnership with @DHSgov, @TheJusticeDept, and @WHFraudTF, we can find, investigate and prosecute ILLEGALS for wreaking havoc on our roadways⁰

Every single driver on… pic.twitter.com/a7uOfnslmm — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) August 31, 2026

Here’s the truth: DEMOCRATS put illegal alien truckers over YOUR SAFETY THAT’S OVER. Thanks to @USDOT’s partnership with @DHSgov, @TheJusticeDept, and @WHFraudTF, we can find, investigate and prosecute ILLEGALS for wreaking havoc on our roadways Every single driver on American roads, we’re going to come for you. Maybe it’s better off to cut up your commercial drivers’ license and find something else to do. THIS is what America first looks like.

Duffy emphasized that this wasn't a red or blue issue, but an American safety issue.

"There is a new sheriff in town and we are going to deliver on behalf of the American people. And we are going to keep your roads safe[..]. This is American. It's an American safety issue. Let's drive safety for every American family who gets in their car and goes to church on Sunday, goes to Walmart, to grocery shop, or to drive their kids to school, let's make sure our roads are safe because America deserves that."

THIS IS AN AMERICAN SAFETY ISSUE 🇺🇸



We’re partnering with @SecMullinDHS and prosecutors to enforce the law, get illicit operators off the road, and deliver results



Every family driving to church, school, or the grocery store deserves safe highways 🚛 @USDOT @DHSgov… pic.twitter.com/lycVedqhMV — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) August 31, 2026

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But as RedState has reported, 21 states and the District of Columbia, mostly run by Democrats, have sued to stop the Trump administration from making moves to obtain Commercial Driver's License Information System (CDLIS) records containing personal information of drivers.

As my RedState colleague Kyle Becker wrote:

Twenty-one states and Washington, D.C., are effectively telling the Trump administration that they are more concerned about protecting the identities of illegal aliens than keeping American drivers safe on the roads. That's the conclusion one can draw from stunning new lawsuits filed to keep the Department of Transportation from obtaining the identities of illegal aliens who have obtained commercial driver's licenses. Two lawsuits filed on Thursday challenge the federal demands for Commercial Driver's License Information System (CDLIS) records containing driver names, dates of birth, license numbers, and Social Security Numbers.

So, they are more interested in protecting a voting bloc that they wish to use to regain power than they are in saving American lives.

Vice Chairman Ferguson put a fine point on this, delineating the importance of the fraud fight. Ferguson said in part, "Fraud is not just about money. A lot of the headlines are just about money. Fraud is not about the numbers. Fraud hurts people in real ways, like Delilah Coleman."

WATCH:

.@AFergusonFTC : "These schools are passing off these CDLs to people who haven't earned them; Putting forty ton weapons into the hands of people who are illegal immigrants — who can't speak English and then they hurt real Americans... that is why this fraud fight is important."… pic.twitter.com/Skn9Vuq71u — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 31, 2026

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DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin was asked a truly stupid question about why DHS is going after drivers who represent only one percent of CDL holders. Mullin shot back with a vengeance.

"One percent is one too many. I said this in my remarks: every single illegal that maims or kills an individual is 100 percent preventable. I'm trying to prevent every one of them. I don't care if it's a fraction of one percent. I'm coming after you. I'm removing you from the road. Because it should never take place. Every death at the hands of an illegal is one too many. So, you make the percentage about one percent. Are you willing to take that one percent if it was your daughter? It's all preventable and they shouldn't be on a roadway, full stop."

WATCH:

“Every single illegal that maims or kills an individual is 100% percent preventable. I’m trying to prevent every one of them…I’m coming after you, I’m removing you from the road because it should never take place. EVERY death at a hands of an illegal is one too many.”… pic.twitter.com/vPrPcUKy6y — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 31, 2026

In the early-2000s, when I lived in the blue state of California, I was driving with my sister and niece to drop them off at home. As we crawled through traffic, a commercial truck moved into my lane. My sister warned me to look out, and I swerved to avoid a full-on collision. The driver destroyed my driver's side rear door and took off my driver's side mirror. Had I not moved quickly, it probably would have been much worse.

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I couldn't get adequate information from the driver because he did not speak English. While no one was harmed and the trucking company ultimately paid out the claim, how many other people have had their peace, property, and worse, their lives taken from them because Democrats and some Republicans allow this dangerous fraud to continue?

The WH Task Force is firing on all cylinders with this one, and every American should be rooting for its success.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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