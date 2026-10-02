A commercial flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv — FlyDubai flight FZ1073 — was carrying more than 170 passengers, most of them Israelis, when trouble erupted in the cockpit, just days before the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which included the massacre at the Nova music festival.

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If you relied on the initial legacy media alerts, however, you might have mistaken this for a workplace scuffle that happened to break out at 30,000 feet. The Wall Street Journal described an “apparent struggle in the cockpit that left both pilots injured” — a technically true formulation that left out who attacked whom, the apparent attempt to crash the plane, and the terrifying plunge that followed.

Warning: language

Dude A Muslim pilot stabbed his copilot and tried to crash the plane full of passengers But @WSJ called it “an apparent struggle” with “both pilots injured” Have some fucking moral clarity — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) September 30, 2026

The plane lost thousands of feet in altitude in seconds, issued emergency signals including the code for unlawful interference, and forced Israel to scramble warplanes. It landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after passengers and crew intervened.

Details from officials and witnesses point to the co-pilot, identified in reports as an Omani national, as the attacker. The captain was injured in the struggle. The aircraft transmitted distress codes and descended sharply before passengers were able to enter the cockpit and help restrain the assailant while he was reportedly trying to interfere with the plane’s systems.

NEW VIDEO: A passenger aboard the Flydubai flight describes the terrifying moments the plane suddenly plunged as an attack unfolded inside the cockpit.



He recounts the chaos as passengers realized something was seriously wrong and details the effort to reach the cockpit and… pic.twitter.com/4DwVr0Uh3G — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 30, 2026

Critically, off-duty FlyDubai pilots traveling as passengers stepped in, took control of the flight deck, stabilized the aircraft, and brought it down without serious harm to those on board. Both the captain and co-pilot were hospitalized. Saudi authorities took the suspected attacker into custody. Passengers later continued to Israel on a replacement aircraft.

Netanyahu called it a highly severe security incident and credited those who acted with preventing a major disaster. Flight data and passenger reports of the plane entering a dive align with that assessment more closely than with a simple altercation.

The presence of the reserve crew proved decisive. These pilots were not part of the active operating team for that leg yet were able to respond when the primary crew was compromised. Their intervention, joined by passengers who reached the cockpit, kept the aircraft under control long enough to divert and land. Aviation depends on layers of readiness. In this case, those layers worked. The outcome could easily have been far worse.

The episode raises practical questions about cockpit security and crew screening on routes carrying large numbers of Israeli passengers. Regional tensions remain real. Cooperation between Saudi authorities, the airline, and Israeli officials after the landing allowed a safe resolution and continued travel for those aboard.

That cooperation also reflects the stronger regional relationships cultivated under President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and that practical response deserves note. At the same time, investigations must examine motive thoroughly rather than default to the least alarming explanation.

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That is why the media’s framing matters. The motive remains under investigation, but the known facts describe far more than an “apparent struggle”: One pilot stabbed another, the aircraft plunged thousands of feet, and passengers had to subdue the attacker while reserve pilots fought to save more than 170 lives. Caution is one thing. Draining a story of agency, danger, and moral clarity is something else.

Muslim co-pilot stabs pilot and tries to take down plane with 180 passengers Media: https://t.co/2sfYv2nI2M — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2026

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