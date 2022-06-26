AOC Has a Barn Burner of a Sunday Delivering Multiple Hot Takes on Abortion Ruling

I regret to inform you on this otherwise glorious Sunday morning that “democracy” is once again in danger. That’s the word from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd to deliver multiple hot takes on the landmark Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

If you still carry any doubt about the sheer lack of intellectual ability possessed by the ultra-woke New York congresswoman, stick around.

AOC: "This is not just a crisis of Roe, this is a crisis of our democracy. The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached it's authority. … This is a crisis of legitimacy." pic.twitter.com/iGtrYoxShR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 26, 2022

I love that line so much, mainly because it’s just a masterpiece of absurdity. Yeah, you get a lot of stupid arguments from politicians on a pretty consistent basis, but this is truly next-level ignorance on display. And to be sure, I call it ignorance because I don’t think AOC is secretly a genius and is just choosing to lie. I truly believe she’s as stupid as she appears.

But let’s game this out for giggles. According to AOC, the Supreme Court “overreached” (the word should be “overstepped”) its authority by reversing the hideously reasoned precedents of Roe and Casey, handing the power back to voters to decide the issue. There are two problems with that, though. One, the idea that it is outside the court’s domain to reverse its own prior, unconstitutional power play is nonsensical. Two, how could the court be overstepping its authority by not deciding an issue for voters but instead empowering them?

We are just getting started, though. AOC continued by asserting that the decision “will kill people.”

AOC on the overturning of Roe: "This decision and this policy will kill people" pic.twitter.com/eFvZSAIW3D — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 26, 2022

Wait until this mental giant finds out what having an abortion does. If she’s not sure, I’ll go ahead and spoil it for her: An abortion kills a child.

Regardless, what AOC is doing is common on the left. Instead of focusing on the 99 percent of elective abortions they insist remain legal until birth, they try to hide behind things like pregnancy complications as a justification for the barbaric procedure. Here’s the thing, though. Not a single state outlaws medical procedures to save the life of the mother, in the case of something like an ectopic pregnancy. It’s a non-issue, and that AOC and the like bring it up shows how untenable their actual position is.

The weakest of arguments is one bolstered by an exception that defies the rule. Democrats focus on the exceptions to abortion because they know how awful coming out and saying, “I want to kill babies for any reason” sounds to normal people. That’s one of the reasons they are so furious about this ruling. By sending abortion as an issue back to the voters, it means Democrats have to actually defend their position now. They can’t hide behind the “it’s a constitutional right” facade anymore, and that means the horrors of what they support will be laid bare.

Moving past that, AOC finally suggested that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch should be impeached for “lying” to Congress about their position on Roe.

NBC's Chuck Todd tees up AOC to go after Kavanaugh and Gorsuch: "Do you think lying in a confirmation hearing is an impeachable offense?" AOC: "I believe so." pic.twitter.com/riIWp1BOgs — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 26, 2022

What’s worse? AOC’s answer or the fact that Chuck Todd, who should know better, asked this question in the first place? Neither Kavanaugh nor Gorsuch lied to Congress during their confirmation hearings. At no point did either man suggest that Roe v. Wade was untouchable or that they would not vote to overturn it. Instead, they indicated that they understand the weight and importance of precedent. But bad precedent, if tested in a proper, rigorous way, should be overturned, as happened with Plessy vs. Ferguson. To suggest that precedent is otherwise eternal is to suggest all sorts of evils should still exist.

In the end, what AOC is doing isn’t based on logic. Nothing she says makes sense or is consistent. To put it simply, she just likes abortion. That’s what this all comes down to. It’s not about the law, it’s not about rights, and it’s not about any actual concern for the wellbeing of women. Democrats like abortion, so they think the court should have affirmed a non-existent right to kill a child.

Thankfully, the current court, unlike the one that delivered Roe, decided that wasn’t enough.