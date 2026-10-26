Bessent Serves Obama a Slice of Humble Pie at the Cheesecake Factory; Trump Adds the Cherry on Top

Barack Obama is a clueless, elitist snob.

He made that clear over the weekend with his effort to attack President Donald Trump over his renovations at the White House, describing them as a cross between "Saddam Hussein and the Cheesecake Factory."

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Former President Barack Obama criticized President Trump’s ongoing White House renovations, saying that it looks “like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory” as he returned to the campaign trail in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday to back the state’s Democratic candidates ahead… pic.twitter.com/7q5VZHqgdj — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 24, 2026

As we reported, many saw that as a snotty comment, disconnected from the American people.

But leave it to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to deliver the savage burn that was required in this case. Fox Business caught up with him outside of — you guessed it, the Cheesecake Factory — where he had just finished lunch. As he explained, he had the French dip cheeseburger.

🚨Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on President Obama mocking the Cheesecake Factory: “This is the man who built the museum and it looks like Darth Vader’s tomb.” Bessent also told @FoxBusiness' @FBNNicoleMac he frequents the Cheesecake Factory and always orders the French dip cheeseburger — and suggested the “Martha’s Vineyard set” should “give it a try.” — Chase Williams (@ChaseWilliams_) October 26, 2026

When asked about Obama's comment, he said:

"Two things. First, this is the man who built the museum that looks like Darth Vader’s tomb. I had a great meal, always have a great meal. I would tell the Martha's Vineyard set to give it a try."

Gotta love it; Bessent is just so great. He ruthlessly mocks Obama by pointing out his monstrosity of a presidential center, and how out of touch the Martha's Vineyard resident who had a private chef is.

Then President Donald Trump, the builder, also weighed in, saying Obama let the White House fall into disrepair, terming him a "lousy president" for his Cheesecake Factory remark.

“He doesn’t notice dirt and filth that hadn’t been cleaned, where the walls hadn’t been cleaned for years. He doesn’t notice areas that haven’t been painted,” Trump said. “Guys like Obama don’t see it. You don’t see dirt. He doesn’t see filth. He doesn’t see broken ornaments on a building.”

Then he made the point he thought Obama missed.

“I’ve taken care of the White House. I fixed it with the finest artisans in the world,” he said. “We have to explain to Obama that the White House is a symbol of America, and it has to be maintained properly.”

That's the thing. You actually have to care and not treat it like your living room, like putting your feet up on the Resolute Desk.

Get your feet off the table Mr. President! -The Daily Mail



"...the president often has his feet up on his desk. But this is not just any desk - the Resolute desk was given to President Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880. pic.twitter.com/oXplSpr4l8 — Chivia (@ChiviaUngarelli) October 26, 2026

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