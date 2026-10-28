'Is This You?': New Images Reportedly Show El-Sayed at Retreat With Islamic Terror Connections

We're just six days and change away from the midterms, and things continue to heat up in one of the most closely watched races in the country - the race for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.

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El-Sayed recently appeared defensive when Fox News' Bret Baier asked him a straightforward question posed over and over by the Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, and his campaign, about his background and connections to Islamist radicalism. My colleague Nick Arama had the full story:

WOW this exchange. @BretBaier tried to give Abdul El-Sayed a chance to finally explain the 2012 letter in support of the Muslim Brotherhood and Abdul awkwardly tries to speak over him. This flailing defensiveness is why we’re on week 3 on this issue. https://t.co/xy8enk74fi — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 23, 2026

As most people know, there have been many facts filtering out over the past few months on El-Sayed and his shady associations, including with radical leftist streamer Hasan Piker, along with El-Sayed and his family's close connections to groups deemed terrorist organizations by the U.S., like the Muslim Brotherhood (MB). The candidate has publicly tried with Herculean might to wave those connections away.

And as we wrote earlier, he and other Dem nominees this cycle continue to be dogged by polling troubles with usually safe Democrat groups, like black and Jewish voters.

On Wednesday, more questions started to surface about his ties to these terror groups and their supporters, with new images circulating on social media reportedly showing Abdul El-Sayed in some questionable company at an overseas private retreat.

The photos, in an X post shared by the Government Accountability Institute's president, Peter Schweizer, appear to show the Democrat socializing with members of organizations with "credible ties" to MB or other "Islamic terror groups" in Colombia in 2022.

Is this you @AbdulElSayed in Colombia in 2022? It’s a private retreat including Intuitive Solutions, the fundraising and contracting organization for at least five credibly accused Muslim Brotherhood offshoots and other terror-affiliates. Is that you grinning in a photo with the CEO of ICNA Relief, which has been criticized for its connections to Islamic terror groups? h/t to @Govt_Acct_Inst Director of Research @JeddMcFatter for this find. — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) October 28, 2026

Schweizer writes:

Is this you @AbdulElSayed in Colombia in 2022? It’s a private retreat including Intuitive Solutions, the fundraising and contracting organization for at least five credibly accused Muslim Brotherhood offshoots and other terror-affiliates. Is that you grinning in a photo with the CEO of ICNA Relief, which has been criticized for its connections to Islamic terror groups? h/t to @Govt_Acct_Inst Director of Research @JeddMcFatter for this find.

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If these images tell the story they seem to, no wonder El-Sayed does not want to answer Fox News' questions - questions that Michigan voters deserve the answers to before they cast their ballots on September 3.

Because he couldn't.

It's a well-known phrase in politics if you're explaining, you're losing. The best way to make sure the Left loses in the midterms remains the same, whatever answers they come up with. Get to polls, and make sure your friends and family members do, too.

Abdul El-Sayed may have some explaining to do on this - and quickly.

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