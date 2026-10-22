Trump-LeBron Feud Heats Up After Latest Anthem Diss — 'A TOTAL DISGRACE'

Man, what is it about professional basketball in the United States these days?

Both teams in the WNBA Finals — the Who Cares and the I Don't Knows, as I referred to them recently — have now walked off the court for the national anthem for three consecutive games.

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Meanwhile, LeBron James, who’s now playing on his fourth team (including two separate stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers), thought practicing his golf swing Tuesday during the Star Spangled Banner was a good idea.

Vice President JD Vance ripped the female league Wednesday for their “disgraceful” behavior, and on Thursday, it was Trump’s turn to scorch LeBron:

While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our… pic.twitter.com/ivgYVEo1Dn — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 22, 2026

Here’s the full text of Trump’s post:

While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Despite being a certain Hall of Famer who’s won four championships, James has never enjoyed the almost-universal love that the LA Lakers' Kobe Bryant and the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan — who won five and six championships, respectively — did, partly because he wasn’t primarily associated with one team during his career, like they were, and partly because he regularly spouts out leftist political talking points and behaves like a buffoon during America’s national song.

LeBron and the president have feuded before, with James once calling the president a “bum” and saying another time that he “doesn’t give a f*** about the people.”

In June, Trump was asked what he thought of James going to the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t hold back:

.@POTUS on the Jordan vs. LeBron debate: "Michael Jordan's a guy that's a friend of mine... and I think LeBron is—maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump, I don't know—but I only like people that like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way." pic.twitter.com/xrfXOg2whP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 24, 2026

Meanwhile, some out there wonder why conservatives have grown to despise mainstream sports media. It’s because a number of major outlets often seem like they’ve joined the Democratic Socialists of America:

This is embarrassing @espn. Trump did not criticize LeBron "for not standing still during national anthem." He was practicing his golf swing. Stop protecting LeBron for being an America-hating bitch. https://t.co/vcFUWP60d8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 23, 2026

It’s hardly the first time LeBron has disrespected the nation’s hymn. In December 2023, he was widely criticized for walking into the arena at a USC game where his son was playing as the song was being performed. His apologists said he regularly did that because he “didn’t want to cause a stir."

I happened to appear on Fox News at Night with Trace Gallagher as the news broke, and he asked me what I thought. (See: LeBron James Sits During National Anthem to Avoid Causing a 'Massive Stir.' Controversy or No?)

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I told Trace I thought it was wrong:

I think you should stand for the anthem, and to the commenter who said that he doesn't want to create a stir? You’re LeBron James, you're gonna create a stir by waking up. So I find that a terrible excuse. And the other excuse that I found terrible was, “Oh, well, he's been doing it for a long time.” Well, that doesn't make it right.

Watch:

You and your loyalists’ explanations are a slap in the face, LeBron. Stand for the anthem, put your hand on your heart, and sing along. This country gave you everything — have a little respect for it.

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