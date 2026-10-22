JD Vance Puts WNBA Players on Blast for 'Disgraceful' Antics During National Anthem

J.D. Vance isn't having it. And other patriotic Americans shouldn't stand for it, either.

Vance is calling out WNBA players for repeatedly leaving the basketball court before the national anthem, describing their actions as "disgraceful" and arguing athletes should show greater respect for the country.

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As RedState reported earlier, players from the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries headed to their locker rooms before the anthem for the third consecutive game Wednesday night, despite the Vice President's criticism and a league rule requiring players to stand during the performance.

Seconds before the national anthem begins, players from both WNBA Finals teams jog off the court. And for the third straight game, they don't return until the song is over.



The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries repeat the routine Wednesday night at State Farm Arena,… pic.twitter.com/cE1dO5NVqT — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026

Both teams left the floor shortly before singer Q Parker performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The walkouts have continued despite the WNBA rulebook requiring players to stand and line up during the national anthem.

Speaking with Raymond Arroyo on Arroyo Grande, Vance criticized the players' conduct and questioned why disagreements over public policy should be expressed through gestures involving the national anthem.

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"I think it's disgraceful," Vance said.

"I think that you should not express some criticism of a public policy of a given politician by disrespecting the country writ large. I mean, those women who play for the WNBA, think of the public safety, think of the incredible wealth and privilege, the amazing jobs that they have."

"They have a lot to be grateful to the United States for, and I think that if they had a bit more of a spirit of gratitude, they'd be happier people, and they wouldn't offend so many people as well."

Vance continued by emphasizing what he described as Americans' obligations to their country.

"Whether you were born in the United States or whether you came here by choice, this is your country. And I think that we're all meant to love it. We're all meant to try to make it the best version of itself."

"But fundamentally, I think, without love of country, I think that you're going to be a disordered human being."

The players' reasons for leaving the court are not clear. But the Atlanta team wouldn't "Dream" of running off the floor if the LBTQIALMNOP+ flag was unveiled, or the Palestinian flag, for that matter.

As one commenter said, "They’re nothing more than a far left militant organization that just happens to shoot some hoops on the side."

How do we know this is about politics? Because they've got a record.

The Dream previously remained off the floor during the anthem in 2020 amid protests following George Floyd's death, when the players' association argued that the anthem did not represent freedom and justice for all Americans.

Here's what I think is going on: This is about Donald Trump.

More specifically, their distaste for a president the 95% negative DNC media has trained them to hate.

A June 2025 Gallup poll found only 36% of Democrats said they were “extremely” or “very” proud to be American — down sharply from 62% the prior year under Biden — while 92% of Republicans reported high pride.

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This mirrored the pattern from Trump’s first term, when Democratic pride fell to 42% by 2020, recovered somewhat once he left office, then plunged again after his return. The result produced a record-wide 56-point partisan gap and helped drive overall U.S. national pride to a new low of 58%.

The timing of the drops — coinciding with Trump’s presidencies and reversing when a Democrat was in office — points to his presence in the White House as a key driver of the decline among Democrats, rather than a steady long-term trend.

If it takes a president from your party to be in office in order for you to be "proud" to be an American, then you might not understand what patriotism means.

Because the conclusion that Americans get when you run out during the national anthem is a thought must be running through your heads: "All this for a damn flag."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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