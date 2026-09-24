Panda Diplomacy Reigns As Trump and Xi Huddle for High-Stakes Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in the nation’s capital for the first time in over 10 years, and as our Sister Toldjah reported, he was greeted Wednesday by a display of our advanced bombers and a deafening Air Force B1 flyover.

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There will be a lot of pomp and circumstance surrounding this high-stakes summit, and plenty of buddy-buddy moments with the expressionless communist leader, but the tension underneath will be impossible to ignore. The Chinese Communist Party has been repeatedly caught spying on us, they’re helping the terrorist remnants of Iran’s leadership as we battle to neuter the existential threat of their acquiring a nuclear weapon, and the race for AI superiority continues between our two nations.

Appearances matter, however, and both presidents are doing their best to appear friendly to one another as Xi was welcomed at the White House:

.@POTUS: "President Xi, Madame Peng, and the members of the Chinese delegation, I am delighted to welcome you to the beautiful White House." pic.twitter.com/Gc3BLG4BjG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 24, 2026

Trump is not shy about showcasing our dominant military power:

An epic White House flyover! pic.twitter.com/qyHQ26Ss9h — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 24, 2026

With a little history thrown in:

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS join President Xi and Madame Peng for a Military Review in the Rose Garden pic.twitter.com/RwBkD116ph — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 24, 2026

Between the meals and the ceremonies, however, one expert says the U.S. president needs to put the Chinese leader on notice that playing footsie with Iran is a perilous game indeed:

"The president needs to tell Xi Jinping that this is a dangerous alliance. The Chinese assistance to the Iranian regime has actually spanned a number of fronts," [Jonathan] Schanzer [the executive director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies] told Fox News Digital. "The first is, of course, the provision of drone parts and motors. This has actually helped the Islamic Republic attack all of its neighbors."

Schanzer said Trump needs to tell Xi to put an end to coddling terrorists:

"On top of that, there's an economic relationship that I think is keeping the Islamic Republic afloat while it continues to hammer away at the oil economy worldwide. These are all things that need to stop. And the hope here is, of course, that Donald Trump is going to make a demand here that Xi Jinping stop all of this," he said.

Meanwhile, as concerns and fearmongering over the dangers of artificial intelligence reach a fever pitch, a topic that is expected to be a central topic in discussions, there’s some good news: we’re getting two new pandas.

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During Thursday’s state visit at the White House, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced two giant pandas — Ping Ping and Fuchuan — “will come to their new home” at Zoo Atlanta.



More: https://t.co/et7RjqsgTm pic.twitter.com/DWLbaXZvqO — NewsNation (@NewsNation) September 24, 2026

Xi called the panda an “envoy of friendship.” According to Chinese media, their names have deep meanings: Fu Shuang (sometimes written as Fuchuan) means “double blessing,” and Ping Ping translates to “peace peace.”

There promises to be plenty of developments arising out of this summit, so keep it here at RedState for the latest developments.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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