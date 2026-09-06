This Is How You Do It: LAPD Finally Cracks Down on Street Takeovers, Arrests Nearly 70

How many times have we seen stories about massive street takeovers in Los Angeles where crowds of troublemakers do donuts with their cars, often injuring or even killing bystanders with the dangerous maneuvers? They then move on to looting and trashing local businesses.

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And almost every time, the story ends with a variation on the phrase, “no arrests were made.”

If you’re like me, you wonder to yourself, why didn’t they shut down the streets, box in the miscreants, and then move in to arrest them all? That’s exactly the tactic San Francisco police officers and California Highway Patrol personnel used in March when they cornered a group of more than 100 marauding bicyclists terrorizing the streets. They issued 85 citations and seized 85 bikes.

This video is a thing of beauty:

TAKEOVER SHUTDOWN: On Mar 28, SFPD and @CHP_GoldenGate shut down a planned Bay Bridge takeover involving a large bicyclist group. All individuals were detained without incident. 85 citations issued. 85 bikes stored. Teamwork at its best. pic.twitter.com/XspC0w7yc1 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 29, 2026

TAKEOVER SHUTDOWN: On Mar 28, SFPD and @CHP_GoldenGate shut down a planned Bay Bridge takeover involving a large bicyclist group. All individuals were detained without incident. 85 citations issued. 85 bikes stored. Teamwork at its best.

Now that’s called taking command of the situation. In the early hours of Saturday night, meanwhile, the LA Police Department finally decided they’d seen enough of the rampant lawlessness that has become almost as predictable as the weather in the City of Angels:

Dozens of arrests were made and hundreds of citations were issued when the Los Angeles Police Department completed "Operation Street Sweeper" overnight, busting a massive Harbor Gateway street takeover. In total, LAPD says it arrested 69 people and cited 570 people -- including… pic.twitter.com/07O1M961VH — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 6, 2026

Dozens of arrests were made and hundreds of citations were issued when the Los Angeles Police Department completed "Operation Street Sweeper" overnight, busting a massive Harbor Gateway street takeover. In total, LAPD says it arrested 69 people and cited 570 people -- including 128 juveniles who were out past curfew.

Law enforcement also seized multiple weapons and impounded 200 vehicles. This is how it’s done — and this is how it should have been done long before this.

This was just in late August, but it could have been any weekend:

A supermarket was ransacked during one of several street takeovers that broke out in South Los Angeles between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. https://t.co/tUO8beJTrm pic.twitter.com/y7BeKVQkyJ — KTLA (@KTLA) August 31, 2026

This bust was an unequivocally good thing to tough-on-crime proponents like myself and so many others who have watched as the Defund the Police movement, “justice reform," and soft-on-crime George Soros-backed district attorneys have turned many of our formerly greatest cities into shooting galleries.

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One might wonder, however: Why now? What changed? Did Mayor Karen Bass finally get a brain and/or a spine? Unlikely. Did Gov. Gavin Newsom call down from his lofty perch in Sacramento to say, “Hey, I’ve had a revelation — I really DO care about crime and the well-being of law-abiding residents!” Seems almost impossible to imagine.

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt thinks he knows:

Weird how this finally starts happening only 4 weeks before Mayoral ballots go out in LA... https://t.co/VTv9rNtu2K — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 6, 2026

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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