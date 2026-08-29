Bitter, or on Point? Michelle Obama Lights Up the Internet Again With Her Hot Take on Parenting

Former First Lady Michelle Obama keeps finding herself in the news because she has a podcast with her brother where she often sounds bitter about the amazing life God has provided for her.

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The Obamas are multi-millionaires with mega-mansions in Hawaii and Martha’s Vineyard; her husband Barack was, as we all know, the first black American president, and they are both cult-like figures for many on the Left who pour constant adulation on them.

But for Michelle, her monologues make it sound like it was all too much, and her journey was marred by a racist America, an unfair press (they weren’t adoring enough, Michelle?), and the fact that as the partner of the once most powerful figure in the most powerful nation on the planet, people paid attention to what she said, what she wore, and what she did. It kinda goes with the job, but to Mrs. Obama, it was all sheer drudgery.

Now she’s riled the masses again with her hot take on parenthood. Appearing on Jon Stewart’s podcast IMO on Wednesday, she said she’s just glad raising kids is in her rearview mirror:

Jon Stewart: “You obviously miss the energy and excitement of the kids being around is so incredible.”



Michelle Obama: “I don’t! I love them. I’m going to see them tonight for dinner. I love them. But Barack cried when they went to college. I was like, ‘Bye, goodbye!’”



Stewart:… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 28, 2026

Jon Stewart: “You obviously miss the energy and excitement of the kids being around is so incredible.” Michelle Obama: “I don’t! I love them. I’m going to see them tonight for dinner. I love them. But Barack cried when they went to college. I was like, ‘Bye, goodbye!’” Stewart: “The thing I miss, though, is the job. It gave meaning and a pattern to my life.” Michelle: “I’m good…”

The daily grind of taking care of children and ensuring their safety was a bit too much for the former First Lady:

"Now, Friday nights aren't wracked with terror and fear about, 'Where are you, where are you?'" she said, adding that she has loved seeing Malia and Sasha's "growth" following their "emancipation". The bestselling author also stressed that her enthusiasm for this new phase didn't mean she was any less close to her children. "I've had so much quality time with my children, so much, I know them inside and out," she said.

It's a bit weird that she used a loaded word like "emancipation." Parenthood isn't about infringing on kids' freedoms; it's about nurturing them and keeping them safe. Unless parents are abusive, they don't need to fight for their "freedom" from us.

"I love my schedule,” she added. Because that’s the most important thing in life, evidently: making sure your schedule doesn’t involve caring for other human beings. “I have a great schedule, and it’s all mine."

I can sympathize with her that raising kids while in the White House must have been extremely challenging, with the never-ending scrutiny and criticism. I can only share my own experience, though, and I can tell you that raising my four children with my mama-bear wife has been the most amazing experience in my life, bar none, and even though they’re now in various stages of young adulthood, it continues to be.

Does it come with worry and sacrifice? Yes, of course, and that’s what makes it all the more meaningful.

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Plenty of people had thoughts, and many of them weren’t kind. Conservative pundit Matt Walsh didn’t hold back:

Michelle had only two kids. She was rich and famous for most of their childhoods so she would have had a fleet of nannies and assistants doing most of the grunt work. And yet she still couldn’t wait for the kids to leave because the minor demands they made on her time and energy… https://t.co/YeD7zI8UUT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 28, 2026

Michelle had only two kids. She was rich and famous for most of their childhoods so she would have had a fleet of nannies and assistants doing most of the grunt work. And yet she still couldn’t wait for the kids to leave because the minor demands they made on her time and energy were still too much for her. Just a total raging narcissist.

Wrote political commentator Link Lauren: “This podcast is just her sitting around her mansion in Martha’s Vineyard complaining about how hard her life of luxury is, and how much she despises her husband and children.”

The episode airs as a disturbing number of women are supporting Lindsay Clancy, who stands accused of strangling her three children to death. Instead of condemning the heinous act, many leftists are sympathizing with her and saying the trauma of being a mom was just too much for her, as our Brandon Morse has been reporting.

Some of those types are totally down with Michelle’s position, pointing out that raising your kids into independent adults should be considered a victory. There's merit to that argument; turning out well-functioning adults is the end-game when raising kids, but to myself and many others, Michelle's point seemed to be about something more: parenthood sucks, and I'm glad to wash my hands of it.

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California Republican Party Delegate and mom Elizabeth Barcohana said none of this is relatable to the devoted and loving moms and dads around the country:

"There is a difference between a mother expressing exhaustion from the demands of motherhood — which is real and relatable — and expressing resentment," Barcohana said. "Resentment is what appears to come through in Michelle Obama’s remarks, and it is especially painful to hear amid the national conversation surrounding the Lindsay Clancy trial. "She seems happy that her daughters’ childhoods are over. That is not a relatable feeling for most mothers at all."

I’m so sorry Michelle Obama has lived such a beleaguered existence. It’s beyond me what exactly it is that would make her happy.

For myself, though, I’ve loved every minute of parenthood. Now I want me some grandkids. Get on it, offspring of mine!

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