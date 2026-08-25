'Moderate' Dem Who Bested DSA's Rabid Francesca Hong in WI Gov.'s Race Isn't So Reasonable After All

Be careful what you wish for.

In California, we know the saying all too well. “Get rid of Gavin Newsom!”

Thanks to term limits, we finally will be rid of the elaborately coiffed governor — but his replacement might be even worse, if Democrat machine candidate Xavier Becerra bests his GOP opponent Steve Hilton in November.

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“Toss Bass back in the water!”

Sounds good, but if the appropriately named Karen loses her LA mayoral race, we’ll get Democrat socialist City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who would much rather cater to the homeless and let her district turn into part of the third or fourth world than she would to lift a finger to clean it up.

Wisconsin is now finding out that when you’re dealing with modern Democrats, oftentimes there simply are no sane candidates.

Rep. Francesca Hong (WI-76), the "old white people" hating socialist, was widely expected to win the Badger State Democratic gubernatorial primary, but in a neck-and-neck finish earlier this August, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley pulled out the win.

Good news, right? Sanity prevailed, and the more “moderate” candidate was chosen. Except, not so much. Turns out Crowley is a far-left extremist too, just maybe slightly less so than Hong.

NEW from @foxnews: @DavidCCrowley went all-in on DEI and the Green New Deal agenda in Milwaukee County.



He “embraced racial-equity budgeting,” expanded the county’s equity bureaucracy, and adopted climate plans that threaten even higher costs on Wisconsinites.



All while… pic.twitter.com/tAHAxnkUZy — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) August 25, 2026

NEW from @foxnews: @DavidCCrowley went all-in on DEI and the Green New Deal agenda in Milwaukee County. He “embraced racial-equity budgeting,” expanded the county’s equity bureaucracy, and adopted climate plans that threaten even higher costs on Wisconsinites. All while raising taxes on working families. He calls himself a moderate, but Crowley is just another radical Democrat.

MORE: When You Come Out Against Thanksgiving, You've Completely Lost the Plot, and Probably an Election

Shock: Dem Establishment's Crowley Defeats DSA-Backed Hong in Photo Finish Wisconsin Gov Primary

For a moment it may have seemed like sanity won out, but that’s getting to be an increasingly impossible prospect when dealing with 2026 Democrats, who have all but started to put pictures of Karl Marx on their campaign signs. Although the Dem establishment backed Crowley over the Fidel Castro wannabe Hong, he’s not actually all that much better:

David Crowley, the Milwaukee County executive who defeated Hong after being cast as the more moderate choice, has overseen racial-equity budgeting, expanded the county’s equity bureaucracy and urged the Wisconsin attorney general to sue fossil fuel companies for environmental-related damages. Meanwhile, Crowley has also shared ground with Hong on taxing millionaires and ambitious carbon-neutrality goals. "Milwaukee County is known for its beer and brats, but unfortunately it's also the epicenter of David Crowley's budgetary boondoggles. Under Crowley's failed leadership, residents received their largest property tax hike in 15 years, paid higher sales taxes for everyday purchases, and saw millions of their hard-earned tax dollars set up to finance Crowley's Green New Deal 'Net Zero' scam for the county," Wisconsin native and Republican consultant Mark Bednar told Fox News Digital.

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Crowley’s Trump-backed GOP opponent, Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-7), would like a word:

🚨NEW AD: The money you earn. The home you own. The things you need.



David Crowley will TAX IT ALL.



If @DavidCCrowley takes his tax-hiking record statewide, say goodbye to your hard-earned money. pic.twitter.com/PmRQOXtQa4 — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 25, 2026

Wisconsin voters have a decision to make in November: do they want to become the next California? They averted the prospect of the Thanksgiving-hating Francesca Hong, but is David Crowley a step up? Survey says: nope.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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