Petro Put Colombia Behind South Africa’s Left-Wing Case Against Israel. That’s Over.

Colombia just took its name off South Africa’s case against Israel. Former President Gustavo Petro put it there in 2024. His successor decided Colombia had better things to do than continue the Left's favorite crusade: attacking Israel.

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The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced Tuesday that Colombia had withdrawn its declaration of intervention. Petro’s government had used Article 63 to argue its interpretation of the Genocide Convention in South Africa’s case. He had no shortage of accusations against Israel and wanted Colombia’s position before the judges. President Abelardo de la Espriella withdrew the filing. South Africa can press on without him.

PRESS RELEASE: #Colombia informed the #ICJ that it had decided to withdraw the Declaration of intervention that it had filed under Article 63 of the Statute of the Court on 5 April 2024...



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/EbnBHTpkOo — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) September 22, 2026

Colombia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the withdrawal and identified the filing Petro’s government had made. In English translation:

Colombia informed the court’s registrar that it was withdrawing the declaration filed on April 5, 2024. The declaration invoked Article 63 and concerned the interpretation of the Genocide Convention.

Petro’s government had urged other countries to follow Colombia into the proceedings. It accused Israel of ignoring the convention through its military campaign in Gaza. Petro severed diplomatic relations with Israel in May 2024, one month after Colombia filed its declaration at The Hague.

De la Espriella’s government had to decide on the court filing when it took office in August. By then, it had already told Israel what it planned to do.

De la Espriella’s choice for foreign minister, Omar Bula Escobar, met Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Washington in July. Israeli officials said the incoming administration planned to withdraw the declaration and restore diplomatic relations. Petro’s filing was still on the court’s books, but it no longer had the support of Colombia’s next president. The court filing came two months later, after de la Espriella had the authority to act.

Bula told Colombia’s Congress last week that he wants Israeli help against drug traffickers, arms traffickers, and money-laundering networks. He also named intelligence sharing and cybersecurity. Petro had cut off that relationship to make a point about Gaza. Colombia’s new foreign minister was talking about threats Colombia has to deal with at home.

The Foreign Ministry also spelled out what the decision leaves in place, in English translation:

The withdrawal does not change Colombia’s status as a party to the Genocide Convention. It does not affect the scope or binding force of Colombia’s obligations under the treaty.

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Sa’ar thanked de la Espriella for withdrawing and called South Africa’s case what it is: “false and malicious.” He’s right. Petro made the genocide allegation part of his campaign against Israel and called on other governments to join him. The ICJ has issued provisional measures, but it has not ruled that Israel committed genocide. Petro was willing to put Colombia behind the accusation anyway.

De la Espriella inherited broken relations with Israel and Colombia’s name on the court filing. He is rebuilding the first and has withdrawn the second. Petro got his anti-Israel spectacle at The Hague. His successor sent the paperwork to end Colombia’s part in it.

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