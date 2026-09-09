Trump Moves to End 90-to-180-Day Wait for Veterans’ Benefits

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to end the bureaucratic nightmare that has kept veterans waiting months for benefits they already earned, simply because the federal government couldn't move paperwork between departments.

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The Department of War and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) now have hard deadlines to overhaul the broken records system. The VA needs military personnel files and service treatment records to process healthcare, disability, education, and home-loan benefits.

The White House says those records currently take 90 to 180 days to transfer, leaving veterans stuck in limbo on healthcare coverage, benefit claims, education programs, and job training while they wait.

Within 180 days, the departments must have a system in place to share those records from the moment someone enters military service through the entire period they receive VA benefits.

It also sets a much shorter deadline for service members leaving active duty. Within 30 days, the Department of War must ensure that personnel and medical records are shared with VA immediately upon discharge or release.

The order lays out the problem pretty plainly:

Outdated and unwieldy records management and data systems and procedures hinder military personnel file and medical record sharing between the Department of War and the Department of Veterans Affairs, which complicates the effective transition of military personnel from active-duty service to civilian life.

There is another 180-day deadline on the technology side. VA and the Department of War must build AI-powered digital tools to streamline benefits applications, with Department of Labor job-training opportunities included in the same system.

VA says average disability-claim processing time has already dropped 46 percent, from 141.5 days to 76.1 days. Better access to military records could cut another 20 to 30 days for recently separated service members.

VA Secretary Doug Collins put the records issue this way:

“Giving VA continuous access to warfighters’ military records will eliminate weeks of waiting for Veterans applying for VA healthcare and financial benefits. We want to make the transition from military to Veteran status as seamless as possible.”

VA's benefits backlog has fallen more than 70 percent under Trump, after Biden let it grow 24 percent. The backlog fell below 70,000 in July, the first time it had been that low since 2020.

The Transition Assistance Program also gets new requirements. Before leaving active duty, service members must be connected with open jobs tied to their skills or enrolled in career education, federally funded training, or a registered apprenticeship.

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They must also be connected with a federal, state, or local veterans representative who can help with healthcare, disability, home loans, job placement, and education benefits.

A White House official told the Daily Caller, which first reported the order, that the Trump administration inherited a backlog of more than 70,000 transitioning service members from the Biden administration, stuck waiting because of outdated federal systems that were never fixed.

The order gives the agencies 30 days to begin immediate record transfers when service members leave the military, 120 days to review relevant technology contracts, and 180 days to finish the broader records-sharing overhaul. For the men and women who served, it is long overdue.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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