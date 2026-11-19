Looks like there was some added drama around Thursday's trilateral meeting between President Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin – and it involved the media.

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Chinese officials barred Bloomberg reporter Annmarie Hordern from the room where the three men were meeting after she shouted a question to Trump during his earlier one-on-one meeting with Xi.

Her question? "President Trump, has Jensen Huang been disloyal to the United States?"

This apparently did not sit well with the host country, especially since the American press pool was reportedly warned that shouting questions was considered "extremely rude" and any reporter who did so would be removed.

China bars a Bloomberg reporter from the historic Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral meeting in Shenzhen after she shouted a question to Trump during his earlier sit-down with Xi Jinping. Annmarie Hordern asked whether Nvidia's Jensen Huang had been "disloyal to the United States," a question that touched a nerve as tensions over artificial intelligence hung over the summit. Chinese officials deemed the act "extremely rude" and refused to let her back into the room for the three-way session on nuclear arms control, trade and the wars in Ukraine and Iran. The White House pushed to get Hordern admitted but could not overcome Beijing's refusal. Download the FOX News app to follow this developing story. https://t.co/hvmJJEoGTj — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 19, 2026

China bars a Bloomberg reporter from the historic Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral meeting in Shenzhen after she shouted a question to Trump during his earlier sit-down with Xi Jinping. Annmarie Hordern asked whether Nvidia's Jensen Huang had been "disloyal to the United States," a question that touched a nerve as tensions over artificial intelligence hung over the summit. Chinese officials deemed the act "extremely rude" and refused to let her back into the room for the three-way session on nuclear arms control, trade and the wars in Ukraine and Iran. The White House pushed to get Hordern admitted but could not overcome Beijing's refusal.

The U.S. delegation apparently tried to get Hordern admitted to the trilateral meeting despite her transgression of the rules, but Chinese officials wouldn't budge.

For context, Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO last week after admitting he had an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whose company allegedly helped China obtain American-made AI chips. U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect she has ties to Chinese intelligence, although Beijing denies those allegations.

The incident involving Hordern unfolded as Trump, Xi, and Putin gathered in Shenzhen for a historic three-way summit focused on things like nuclear arms control and trade. The ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran were also on the agenda.

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