One of the reasons President Donald Trump was focused on Greenland was for the greater security of the United States.

It showed how proactively he was thinking, and it is something you can see throughout his moves elsewhere as well, such as with Venezuela and Cuba.

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But he pulled off a pretty amazing deal that has now just been approved by the Danish parliament, without any objections. It was also approved by Greenland, without objection, earlier this month.

What's great about it is that it expanded on the original agreement from 1951, so that the U.S. can expand its military presence as it chooses, and it has now blocked out any potential opponents like Russia or China from establishing any installations in Greenland, and the deal will continue even if Greenland becomes independent. It cost us no money to get the deal.

🚨 BREAKING: Denmark's parliament UNANIMOUSLY just ratified President Trump's security deal on Greenland



HUGE WINS:

- Permanent security rights

- China and Russia are effectively LOCKED OUT

- Zero cost to America

- No expiration date

- Protection against investments from… pic.twitter.com/UJsf7017Kf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2026

Under the deal, which builds on a defense agreement dating to 1951, the United States can expand its military presence on the island and “modernize and expand” its activities at the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest. The U.S. can also set up “defense areas” at Narsarsuaq in the south and Mestersvig in the east of Greenland, and can establish additional defense areas in the territory and strengthen its military operations or sites. The three sides expressed support for a stronger NATO engagement in the Arctic, and for allowing the U.S. military access to Greenland to defend the NATO area — including through the “ Golden Dome ” defense system. After repeated U.S. warnings about the threat in the region from geostrategic rivals Russia and China, the agreement says only NATO members can establish manned or unmanned military installations on Greenland.

It also helps block China or Russia when it comes to critical minerals in the territory; they're now boxed out unless the U.S. approves.

So while the Left spews about Trump and how he deals with China and Russia, they need to pay attention to what he's doing, like this, which is blocking our adversaries and looking out for our interests, to secure the safety of the United States.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday the deal “will make us all safer, stronger, and more secure.”

Today’s ratification by the Danish Parliament of the agreement on Greenland will make us all safer, stronger, and more secure. This agreement modernizes the United States-Denmark-Greenland defense partnership and bolsters the national security of the United States and our allies in NATO. Looking forward to more cooperation in the future. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 19, 2026

“This agreement modernizes the United States-Denmark-Greenland defense partnership and bolsters the national security of the United States and our allies in NATO,” Rubio wrote on X. “Looking forward to more cooperation in the future.”

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Rough day for Greenland doomers — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 19, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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