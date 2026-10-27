New Poll Reveals a Surprising Shift Among Jewish Voters That Could Spell Trouble for Democrats

Since the dawn of the MAGA era, Democrats are seeing many of their core constituencies disappear. Every election, President Donald Trump has seen his share of support among black, Hispanic, and other minority voters grow as they abandoned the Democrat Party. They are reliable voting blocs that Democrats have taken for granted. Now, they may be down to one of their last die-hard groups of supporters, and even they may be fading fast.

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Jewish voters in New York are abandoning the Democrats in record numbers. I honestly don’t know how any Jewish person still votes Democrat, the party hates you. https://t.co/1UB8jV3xyL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 14, 2026

According to a new poll by pollsters John and Jim McLaughlin, among Jewish voters, Republicans are up by 31 points over Democrats. Even though the sample of Jewish voters was small, the poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters nationwide, with Jews making up around just four percent of the polling sample. The poll showed that 64 percent of Jewish voters supported Republicans for Congress, and 33 percent supported Democrats. In an election cycle that has a real possibility of swinging to either party, a shift in the Jewish vote is significant.

In places like New York, where Democrats have long enjoyed a majority of the Jewish vote, separate polling data analyzed by CNN's Harry Enten is telling a different story. In House races in 2022, Democrats were up among Jewish voters by 49 points. This year, that number has dropped to just 13 points. Protestant, Catholic, and Evangelical voters all favored Republicans in the poll. Democrats were favored by secular, atheist, agnostic, or voters with no religious affiliation, as well as Muslim voters.

Since the October 7, 2023, attack on Israelis by Hamas, in the U.S. and around the world, antisemitism has been on the rise. In the U.S., it has been on full display on college campuses, where students were prevented from walking on campus simply for being Jewish. Democratic House members like Reps. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) and Ilhan Omar (MN-5) (if that's her real name) have been front and center with their support of movements like Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS). But it may be New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has been the most transparent. Back in May, he snubbed the annual Israel Day Parade. It was the first time since 1964 that a mayor had not attended.

🚨 Mike Rogers is receiving the highest amount of support from Black and Jewish voters of any Republican in recent Michigan History https://t.co/dC5G7c0qam — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 18, 2026

With just a week to go in the midterm election cycle, and candidates like Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan who could only muster "hurt people hurt people" back in March when a man drove his vehicle into a Michigan synagogue where there was a preschool full of children, many Jewish voters may have their eyes wide open and don't like what they see about the modern Democrat Party.

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There's that old saying about the definition of insanity. That thud everyone hears is Democrats continuing to bang their heads against the wall and expecting a different result from the constituencies they continue to drive away.

Jewish people are switching voting Republican in huge record numbers this election. I guess they’re tired of the constant attacks by the left. 64% Republican 33% Democrat These are game-changer numbers — Commentary Trump Daily Posts (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 27, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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