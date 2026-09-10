Republicans Honor Charlie Kirk With Touching Tribute Video at Midterm Convention

On the first night of the Republican midterm convention, keynote speaker President Donald Trump spoke on a wide range of topics concerning our nation and the upcoming elections, but he also took a moment to remember his friend, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, ahead of the one year anniversary of his assassination on September 10, 2025.

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On Thursday, RNC Chairman Joe Gruters released a statement ahead of Night Two of the convention, when a video was played honoring him, and what he meant - and continues to mean - to the conservative movement.

“Charlie Kirk was a once-in-a-generation leader whose impact on free speech, America’s youth, and our party will never be forgotten," he said. "No matter how hostile the crowd, Charlie boldly and peacefully stood up for our conservative values, encouraging healthy political debate and inspiring millions to believe in something bigger than themselves.

"Tonight, as our country remembers Charlie, Republicans gather to honor his legacy and carry forward what he built for the conservative movement," he continued. "No one can take Charlie’s place, but we will spend the rest of our lives making sure the movement he built outlives us all.”

The video, with a voice over in Kirk's own words, shows exactly why his loss is bigger than any one candidate's race or one election. He had a unique way of inspiring young people hungering to restore America to her greatness to seek out something bigger than themselves, a cause to rally around that secures our freedoms for future generations. Through it all, Kirk urged everyone to hold tightly to a deep and sustaining faith in Jesus Christ.

Watch:

MUST WATCH: The Republican National Convention just DROPPED a HEARTWARMING tribute to Charlie Kirk — a man who devoted his life to furthering our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’s Kingdom, putting HIM at the center of it all.



May we all strive to be more like Charlie Kirk! pic.twitter.com/eJBptsnVf8 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 10, 2026

It begins with someone who knew Kirk well, spokesman of TPUSA and executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, Andrew Kolvet.

He shares his awestruck reaction when he first saw the crowd gathered for the TPUSA memorial event that was held just about 10 days after his death, memorializing Kirk: "The entire stadium, 70,000 people, that first moment when I turned the corner from backstage, onto the stage, and go, "Wow, Charlie, look what you did, man."

"What a remarkable life, 31 years; far, far too young. What a remarkable, remarkable achievement," he adds.

Kolvet also wrote a piece honoring Kirk on the anniversary, in part speaking about how they worked together to grow what began as a weekly podcast into a weekday nationally syndicated radio show.

I was honored to be invited to write this piece about Charlie. I wanted to tell some of the stories the world has never heard, or that have been forgotten over the last year. It was an honor of a lifetime to witness his greatness up close.https://t.co/hw11nIsqYI — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 10, 2026

Vice President JD Vance appeared on that show on Thursday, and talked about how hard it still is to believe that his "dear friend" is gone, adding that he and his wife Usha have stayed in close contact with Charlie's widow Erika and their kids.

But he also admitted to grappling with the loss in prayer

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.@VP: "Sometimes I find myself talking to God and saying, 'Why the hell did you do this? Why the hell did you leave this big gap for all of us?' But I also remember... As pissed off as I still am, as heartbroken as I still am, there is very much a purpose to this." 🙏🏻 https://t.co/i7mA9cskJo pic.twitter.com/JcJNTQwxsc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 10, 2026

He said that he tried to follow Kirk's example of remaining humble in those moments.

The reaction from the crowd in Dallas to the moving tribute one year later speaks for itself.

R.I.P., Charlie.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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