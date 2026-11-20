There's this old saying that goes back, probably, to the very beginning of human conflict, which states, "A good offense is the best defense." That may well be the attitude the U.K. is taking with regard to cyberwarfare, if we are to take the word of General Sir Rob Magowan, who has revealed that the U.K. is conducting what he describes as offensive cyber operations against Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

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One would think that the first rule of offensive cyber operations would be "Don't talk about your offensive cyber operations," but General Magowan is talking.

The UK is conducting offensive cyber operations against Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, a top military commander has for the first time revealed. General Sir Rob Magowan said the cyber risk facing the nation is "significant", but he warned that Britain's cyber forces would meet "threat with threat". It is very rare for an official to talk publicly about the UK's covert offensive cyber missions. General Magowan, who commands the military's Cyber & Specialist Operations Command, was speaking to Sky News to mark the official opening earlier this week of a new headquarters for the National Cyber Force in Samlesbury, Lancashire.

The general's remarks came on the heels of the opening of the new headquarters of Britain's National Cyber Force, the U.K.'s counterpart to the American U.S. Cyber Command.

General Magowan went on to say that the UK isn't exactly at war with the nations he names; nor is the U.K. at peace with them, either.

Quizzed on whether this meant the UK was at cyber war with states such as Russia, Iran and even China, he said: "I wouldn't say we're at war, but we're not at peace either. We're in this hybrid zone, this grey zone, below the threshold of conflict, as we say... but we should be in no doubt there is a significant threat, we're seeing it playing out every day." Hostile cyber attacks against the UK and its allies are increasingly making headlines.

There are implications for the U.S. as well. The United Kingdom and the USA, along with Canada, Australia and New Zealand, are all members of the Five Eyes cyber-intelligence alliance, which shares intelligence on cyber-attacks from hostile nations, organizations and individuals. U.S. Cyber Command and allied personnel are already conducting exercises to simulate and prepare for possible cyberwarfare.

Here's the thing: It's as certain as can be that China, Russia, Iran and North Korea are exploring cyber-offensive operations against the U.K. and the USA. We've seen a number of hacking attempts and just general eyebrow-raising events that cannot yet be tied to a person or country but seem to be coming at an alarming pace, including intrusions into banking centers and managing to fiddle with things like water treatment systems and freezer settings; and if that last one seems more of an annoyance than an attack, imagine what would happen to the food stocks of major cities if even half of the commercial freezers containing a large portion of a city's frozen food supply were to go suddenly offline.

Even so, one would think that if any nation is conducting offensive cyber operations against a potential adversary, they'd want to kind of keep it on the down low. Then again, perhaps General Magowan is putting the named nations on notice, warning them, "We can do it to you as easily as you can do it to us."

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