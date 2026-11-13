Trump Gives Critical Update on What Went Wrong As the FAA Lifts Its Nationwide ‘Ground Stop’

One of the most perplexing disruptions to American air travel since 9/11 took place on Friday. But if the U.S. government's latest move is any indication, the worst of it is over. Let us hope.

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The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted its nationwide ground stop after a massive telecommunications outage brought departures across the country to a halt Friday afternoon.



Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed during a White House briefing that the air traffic control system was operational again, while President Donald Trump offered an early explanation of what may have caused the widespread disruption.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy:



This is an emergency. I want emergency funding. I want $50 billion.



Trump is a builder. pic.twitter.com/FrV3mKzpAA — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 14, 2026

The FAA cleared flights to resume shortly after 8:15 PM ET, ending a shutdown that affected airports nationwide and disrupted thousands of flights. But Duffy warned that restoring the system would not immediately return air travel to normal, as airlines faced a massive backlog of delayed departures and aircraft that had been diverted.

"So at 8:15 tonight, Eastern Time, we've opened up the airspace," Duffy said. "But it's going to take us some time to unwind what's happened this afternoon."

NOW - Asked if a cyberattack or rogue AI caused the FAA outage, DHS Secretary Mullin says: "There’s nothing completely certain right now. It doesn’t appear that way." https://t.co/WyYWdKiEmX — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 14, 2026

When asked if a cyberattack or rogue AI caused the FAA outage, DHS Secretary Mullin said: "There’s nothing completely certain right now. It doesn’t appear that way."

As RedState reported earlier Friday, the FAA ordered the nationwide ground stop after communications failures began affecting air traffic control facilities, with initial problems reported in Chicago, New York, and Boston. The disruption eventually affected all 22 regional Air Route Traffic Control Centers responsible for managing aircraft traveling between airports.

The FAA described the problem as a temporary telecommunications outage and halted departures as a safety precaution. Aircraft already airborne generally continued operating, although hundreds of flights were diverted as officials worked to manage the failure. By early evening, at least 827 flights had reportedly been diverted, while approximately 11,000 departures carrying more than 1.5 million passengers had been scheduled after 4 PM

The massive scope of the shutdown immediately raised concerns about whether America's aviation infrastructure had been targeted by a cyberattack. But Trump, speaking with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, suggested that the disruption appeared to involve aging equipment rather than a deliberate attack.

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NEW- I’ve spoken to President Trump. He says the ground stop doesn’t seem to be a cyber attack, and that nobody is taking credit for a cyber attack. Instead, this could be a result of a system that relies on some old broken stuff, that he says he’s tried to upgrade — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) November 14, 2026

According to Doocy, Trump said the outage did not appear to be a cyberattack because nobody had claimed responsibility. The president instead pointed to what Doocy described as "a bunch of old broken stuff in the infrastructure that the FAA relies on to keep planes in the sky."

That assessment was consistent with preliminary comments from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who said officials had found no indication that the outage was the result of malicious activity. However, investigators had not yet established a definitive cause, and the absence of an apparent cyberattack did not settle precisely what failed or why.

The incident also underscored how quickly a failure in critical infrastructure can affect the entire country. A communications problem that initially appeared concentrated in several major aviation hubs ultimately forced the FAA to halt departures nationwide, with repercussions extending to airlines, passengers, cargo operations, and airports thousands of miles apart.

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Although the ground stop has officially ended, passengers should expect continued delays and cancellations as airlines reposition aircraft and crews and attempt to restore their schedules. Federal officials are continuing to investigate the underlying cause of the outage, including what triggered the telecommunications failure and whether additional safeguards are needed to prevent another nationwide disruption.

For now, flights are moving again, but the disruptive events of Friday afternoon have left Washington with major concerns about the condition of America's critical infrastructure.

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