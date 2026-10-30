North Korea is suspected after the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, was hacked Thursday and an estimated $6 billion suddenly went “poof.” Some of it is being recovered as investigators and engineers get to work, but there are still billions unaccounted for.

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Binance says investors’ money is safe:

Axios reports that Binance co-founder Yi He announced on X that the exchange had suspended deposits and withdrawals following the suspected breach. “User funds are safe,” she wrote, adding, “Binance will cover all hacking losses.” Multiple reports put the amount stolen from the exchange at $6 billion in cryptocurrency.

Binance's initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorized withdrawal transactions. We have found no evidence of any wallet private… pic.twitter.com/5REncAI77y — Binance (@binance) October 30, 2026

The tweet continues:

Binance's initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorized withdrawal transactions. We have found no evidence of any wallet private key leak. We will share a detailed technical post-mortem once the investigation is complete and the facts are fully verified. The estimated total impact sits at around $6.3B. We have worked with blockchain partners to freeze affected assets, with ~$3 billion frozen on-chain so far. Binance will cover all losses from the SAFU fund and the company’s funds. User funds are safe. We will also publish an updated Proof of Reserves once the remediation is complete.

Multiple experts believe the clues point directly at the Hermit Kingdom and its highly organized cybercriminal rings. Crypto research firm TRM Labs concluded that they have “high confidence” in their conclusion that “North Korea’s elite hacking unit” is the culprit.

After initially concluding that a worker's laptop had been compromised, Binance later realized it was more advanced than that and that it was actually a far more “complex hack.” They're still investigating to figure out exactly how the cybercriminals breached their systems.

Experts are monitoring funds zipping around the world in mere seconds:

Our investigators are observing never-seen-before laundering patterns with the stolen funds from the Binance exploit. Thousands of transactions in a short period suggest that the attackers are using automation to obscure the trail of funds. Rather than simply moving funds onward,… pic.twitter.com/Uhu3dbxDqh — Chainalysis (@chainalysis) October 30, 2026

Our investigators are observing never-seen-before laundering patterns with the stolen funds from the Binance exploit. Thousands of transactions in a short period suggest that the attackers are using automation to obscure the trail of funds. Rather than simply moving funds onward, they repeatedly circulate them among addresses, often sending funds back to addresses involved earlier in the sequence.

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President Trump is monitoring the situation:

.@POTUS on the Binance hack: "We're looking at that... They say they have it pretty much under control. We'll see." pic.twitter.com/nKtLDZES1w — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 30, 2026

The heist has reportedly caused a panic in the crypto industry, which has been working for years to earn respect and investors’ confidence. Many major currencies like Bitcoin dropped about five percent on Thursday after the news broke.

We’ll see in the next few days just how much the company is able to claw back — and just how much is gone forever.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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