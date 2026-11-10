NJ's Hamawy on Iran: 'We Should Be Making Friends' After 'Death to America'

New Jersey's newly elected, soon-to-be Rep. Adam Hamawy, speaking to CNN's program The Situation Room with host Pamela Brown, has made some of the most staggeringly ignorant foreign policy statements since Neville Chamberlain waved a paper bearing Adolf Hitler's signature and pronounced "Peace in our time." The incoming representative, speaking of Iran, claims that we can just be pals with Iran.

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Yes, really. Watch.

Insane exchange. Newly elected Democrat Adam Hamawy refuses to call Iran an adversary. BROWN: Do you see Iran as the adversary? HAMAWY: "We pushed them into a fight" BROWN: But are they the adversary? HAMAWY: "We should be making friends" BROWN: They've been saying "death to America" for decades HAMAWY: "We've been saying 'death to Iran'" BROWN: They've killed a lot of Americans HAMAWY: "And we've killed a lot of them" BROWN: So you don't see Iran as an adversary? HAMAWY: "I see that we are pushing Iran into a fight" — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 10, 2026

The post reads:

Insane exchange. Newly elected Democrat Adam Hamawy refuses to call Iran an adversary. BROWN: Do you see Iran as the adversary? HAMAWY: "We pushed them into a fight" BROWN: But are they the adversary? HAMAWY: "We should be making friends" BROWN: They've been saying "death to America" for decades HAMAWY: "We've been saying 'death to Iran'" BROWN: They've killed a lot of Americans HAMAWY: "And we've killed a lot of them" BROWN: So you don't see Iran as an adversary? HAMAWY: "I see that we are pushing Iran into a fight"

Here's the full conversation; once again, you get RedState service, wherein we listen to Democrats so you don't have to.

Pamela Brown: Do you see Iran as the adversary? Adam Hamawy: I see, uh, that we pushed them into a fight. And so, I think we both have to step back and say, is this helping either one of us. PB: Are they the adversary? AH: They're... We're making adversaries when we should be making friends. PB: Isn't saying "Death to America" for decades... AH: We've been saying death to Iran for decades as well. And so, what we need to do is use diplomacy... PB: They've killed a lot of Americans. AH: And we've killed a lot of them as well. PB: So you don't see Iran as an adversary? AH: I see that we are pushing Iran into a fight where we have the leverage to kind of bring them to the table. And we did that during the Obama administration. And we could do that again, if we use, you know, diplomacy, our leverage, our both economic and not just military power, to create friends in the region, to pressure them as well. And to bring peace to the region if we want to.'

I have no idea how good a plastic surgeon Adam Hamawy is, but when it comes to American foreign policy, most notably with regards to Iran, he isn't within a thousand yards of a clue. This exchange has included some of the most staggeringly ignorant statements about Iran that we've seen in... well, ever.

Iran isn't interested in making friends with the United States. The shouts of "Death to America" started in 1979. I know someone who was there. They don't care about our attempts at diplomacy. We've bombed their military and their nuclear program back to the Stone Age, we've taken out several tiers of their civil government, we've crushed their economy with economic action beyond what Adam Hamawy can imagine, and they still aren't interested in being friends — nor will they ever be, so long as the Islamic Republic goblins retain any control. We are not pushing Iran into a fight. They have been pushing us into a fight for almost half a century. They have killed hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans in that time, directly and through their proxies. They are, by a wide margin, the world's largest state sponsor of Islamic terrorism, a brutal theocracy that oppresses women and any remaining religious minorities, who lash out at their neighbors with missile and drone attacks with little or no provocation, and who will never, ever be interested in a friendly relationship with America or any other Western nation.

I don't know what the people of New Jersey's 12th Congressional District were thinking when they elected this clown, but attitudes like his are the reason Iran's theocracy has held on this long.

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Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication to note that Hamawy's district is NJ-12, rather than NJ-06. We apologize for the error.

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