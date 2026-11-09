John Fetterman Facing Primary Challenge From DSA Gaza-Born Muslim

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) may be one of the last rational Democrats. He's certainly the last rational Democrat in the United States Senate. He may be one of the last rational Democrats in the United States. He's an interesting character who has handled the office far better than many of us thought he would when he was first elected. What's more, he passes the beer test; even if you disagree with him on a range of issues, one gets the idea that you could sit down and have a drink with the guy and have a reasonable discussion, parting on good terms.

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Well, the new wave of nutcase socialist Democrats can't have that. So, of course, when he stands for reelection in 2028, Senator Fetterman is already facing a primary challenge, from one Ahmed Moor, a Gaza-born Muslim who is promising the whole laundry list of Democratic Socialist of America horse squeeze.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman’s first official 2028 challenger is a Palestinian American writer with an opposing view on one of Fetterman’s top issues: Israel. Ahmed Moor announced his run for Senate in Pennsylvania on Monday. "My name is Ahmed Moor and I’m running for U.S. Senate here in PA (election 2028)," he wrote on X. "I’m running to end the war in Iran and to promote the dignity agenda: free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing. I’m calling for accountability for genocide, for ICE and for corruption. And finally, for the protection of our civil liberties in America."

Well, just to poke Newsweek for a moment, Moor isn't a "Palestinian American," because there is no Palestine. You could call him a Gazan American, perhaps. But from his policy proposals, we can certainly call him a rabid socialist nutcase. And, in Pennsylvania, that may be enough to short-circuit his campaign. Pennsylvania is, after all, a Rust Belt state where any election depends on capturing a lot of the traditional blue-collar vote, and that's not what Ahmed Moor is all about. He's about a bunch of free Schiff which he won't be able to deliver, he's about a genocide that doesn't exist, and he's about throwing open America's borders.

Ahmed Moor isn't alone in contemplating a primary challenge to Senator Fetterman.

Moor is not the only Democrat eyeing the seat. U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio of Allegheny County has cultivated a statewide network as he considers jumping into the race, while U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle consulted with senators about a possible run before saying this week he would remain in the House as budget committee chairman, pointing to his expected role leading that panel, according to NBC10 Philadelphia. Rep. Madeleine Dean has said she will continue to evaluate where she can do the most good for her constituents, Pennsylvanians, and the country, while a source familiar with Malcolm Kenyatta's thinking described his choice between a Senate bid and another run for state auditor general as a 50-50 call.

Senator Fetterman, while no conservative, is at least a moderate Democrat, and in the Senate, he's clearly the last of his kind. Joe Manchin is gone. Krysten Sinema is gone. And the grand old days of Democrats like Zell Miller are gone. Harry Truman, whom my father always said was one of the best presidents of his lifetime (1923-2017) wouldn't recognize what's become of the Democrat Party today. Senator Fetterman's presence has now, apparently, become intolerable to Democrats as a party, and that says a lot more about where today's Democrat Party is than it does about John Fetterman.

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In this 2028 challenge, though, for now, my money's on John Fetterman.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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