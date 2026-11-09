Alaska Man Monday: Local Votes and Special Kids

Can you believe that here it is tuning up to be mid-November, and we don’t have any snow on the ground? Maybe there is something to this whole “El Niño/La Niña” thing after all, although one wouldn’t think it would get this far north. More likely it’s just the normal, expected variation in weather. Either way, come on, Alaska, we’re primed for some snow.

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If you don’t like snow, honestly, you shouldn’t live in Alaska. Besides, a little snow makes it a lot easier to track big, tasty snowshoe hares in the woods behind our little neighborhood.

Now then: As you may have noticed, Republicans took a serious beating in last week’s midterm elections. Now, there is some good news out of the 2026 elections hereabouts, in our corner of the Susitna Valley; it doesn’t look like the borough is getting a new sales tax, although some of our local office races are still being tabulated.

Mat-Su Borough voters appeared poised to reject proposed sales taxes and expanded borough authority over road projects, while a measure extending school board terms from three to four years was narrowly passing. Jesse Sumner held a narrow lead over incumbent Ole Larson in a school board race, while Tom Bergey and Philip Licht led Assembly races in Districts 1 and 2, respectively.

Most Mat-Su-area state legislative races remained undecided, with narrow margins separating candidates and thousands of absentee ballots still uncounted.

Final unofficial borough election results are expected by next week, while final unofficial state results are not expected until Nov. 18, after absentee ballots are counted and any necessary ranked-choice tabulations are completed. The Mat-Su Borough does not use ranked-choice voting.

Here’s the big one:

The preliminary count released early Wednesday showed Mat-Su voters soundly rejecting a proposed new 5% alcohol sales tax, 20,187 to 15,229. A measure adding both a 1% sales tax and a new $75,000 property tax exemption for most homeowners was also failing, 22,284 to 12,215.

That’s a good thing. My liver wouldn’t know what to do if I didn’t subject it to the occasional snort.

Alaska Man score: 5 shots of hoochinoo.

Now, a bit of happy news; Alaska’s Special Olympians are headed for Wasilla for the start of the Special Olympics Alaska’s 2026 state bowling tournament. Good for them!

“Our athletes are very competitive and they take their training very seriously,” Special Olympics Alaska president and CEO Sarah Arts said. “So you’ll see a lot of turkeys this weekend. You’ll see maybe even a couple four-baggers, some five strikes in a row. We have some really good competitive bowlers here this weekend.” While competing against each other, the athletes, coaches and volunteers in attendance took the chance to reconnect and bond. “Bowling means having fun, cheering friends and teammates on, and just being supportive,” athlete Aubree Hall said. “I’m here to cheer my friends on,” Jan Pendleton concurred. “I hope they win. I hope we get that team trophy.”

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These are some special kids, and all Alaska is proud of them. The Special Olympics are one of the charities my wife and I donate to every year, and it’s great to see these kids giving it their all; strikes me as a lot more compelling than watching a bunch of millionaires running up and down a sportsball field.

Alaska Man score: Many, many perfect games and happy kids.

Now, let’s talk about the ongoing state of Alaska’s elections; no, they aren’t done yet.

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