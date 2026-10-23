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More Good News for Republicans in That MN Senate Race

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 23, 2026 9:20 AM
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More Good News for Republicans in That MN Senate Race
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Republicans have a real chance at the Senate seat in Minnesota. 

The Republican candidate, Michele Tafoya, has been closing in, especially after she crushed the Democrat candidate, Peggy Flanagan, in their debate.  

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One of the big reasons for that, in addition to Tafoya being a strong candidate and Flanagan being a horrible candidate, is the fraud scandal in the state. Flanagan has tried to run away from any responsibility for it, despite having been the Lt. Governor of the state. That's not a good look. 

We've been reporting on this, and now even NBC's data analyst Steve Kornacki is confirming it, noting there "does seem to be a tide that's working against the Democrats." 

Kornacki notes Gov. Tim Walz didn't run again in part because of the scandal, and that Tafoya is quite rightly saying if you're upset about the scandal, don't vote for Flanagan. 

That's not all. Now Cook Political Report has moved the race in the direction of the Republicans.

The Cook Political Report shifted its rating of Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race toward Republicans on Tuesday, another sign that a contest Democrats once expected to win comfortably has become increasingly competitive in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Cook moved the race between Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D) and Republican Michele Tafoya, a former NFL broadcaster, from “Likely Democrat” to “Lean Democrat.”

The shift is an unwelcome development for Democrats, who are trying to regain control of the Senate but now face a competitive race in a state that has long been reliably blue in federal elections.

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So while it's still leaning Democrat, the average is now within about three points. And given what we've seen in polling, and how it tends to overestimate Democrats in many cases, it's hard not to feel it might even be closer than that. 

That's sounding very winnable, as is Michigan. That would be pretty stunning in a midterm year if the Republicans were able to pull off two such flips in states where the seats have been Democrat for so long. If they could, that would certainly help their chances of holding onto the Senate. 

As I noted on Thursday, the Democrats — or specifically Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) and state Sen. Omar Fateh are welcoming Hasan Piker to the state on Monday for a podcast, further exacerbating concerns about how radical the Democrats are. That's also not going to help Flanagan in a tight race. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | MINNESOTA | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
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