When it comes to elections and the party in power, more jobs for American workers are always better than fewer jobs for American workers. So, congressional Republicans, especially in Iowa and Illinois, may be grinning at this news. In the Quad Cities of Davenport and Bettendorf, Iowa, and Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline in Illinois (I know, that's five, but they are still called the Quad Cities), which form a metro area on both sides of the Mississippi River, the John Deere agricultural equipment plants are a major employer. Along with the huge Waterloo, Iowa, tractor works, they are major employers for both states.

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On Thursday, John Deere released some good news; they are bringing back 375 laid-off workers.

John Deere is planning to bring back more 375 employees to work across its Quad Cities factory operations. Once hired, John Deere will have welcomed 800 employees since January across Iowa and Illinois. The Seeding and Cylinder Operations in Moline will see 150 employees return. Meanwhile, approximately 225 employees will return to Harvester Works in East Moline. The goal for the additional workforce is to help build dealer inventory ahead of upcoming planting and harvest cycles, support long-term operational planning, and position the company to continue serving customers through all operating environments, including future labor negotiations.

Back when I lived in Iowa, John Deere was notable for its seasonal layoffs and rehires, which was something the United Auto Workers, who represent Deere employees, were always contending with. (Full disclosure, my father worked in the Waterloo, Iowa plant for 30 years.) This isn't something that should come as any surprise, as agriculture is a seasonal business, and John Deere is still primarily an agricultural equipment company.

“Planning ahead is part of our commitment to customers and our manufacturing workforce,” says Dustin Lemmon, spokesperson at John Deere. “We’re pleased to welcome experienced team members back to our Quad Cities operations. Their skills and craftsmanship directly support the quality equipment our farmers and contractors depend on. Our focus remains on serving customers while continuing to work constructively with our workforce and union partners.” John Deere’s 2025 layoffs included 238 workers across three sites in East Moline, Ill., Moline, Ill., and Waterloo, Iowa. The news of the returning employees comes weeks after the United Auto Workers rejected John Deere’s proposed contract extension .

The union may still be arguing over the contract, but they can't complain about some of their people coming back to work.

Of course, there's a political angle, too. As someone once said, in any election, "it's the economy, stupid." Manufacturing jobs are up, payrolls are up, and that works in the favor of Republicans in November. More jobs are always better, and manufacturing jobs are among the best; they pay well, and a stable, solid economy is only really possible in a country that builds things. These returning workers are employed in building things.

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This is good news for the workers involved; it's good news for the economy of the Quad Cities, and if it tips a few votes into the Republican column in November, well, that right there is good news, too.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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