We're Now One Step Closer to Abundant Alaska Antimony

America's treasure chest, my own great state of Alaska, just popped the lid open a little farther.

Antimony is a metal of enormous strategic importance, used in everything from small arms ammunition to night vision equipment to flame-retardant material. The bulk of the world's production of metallic antimony is now in China, Russia, and Tajikistan, none of which are particularly friendly to the United States. Now, with the landing of 500 tons of refining equipment, the Great Land is that much closer to meeting America's antimony needs domestically.

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Nova Minerals Corp. Sept. 8 announced the arrival of nearly 500 tons of crushing, ore sorting, milling, flotation and refining equipment needed to begin building the downstream end of its planned Alaska antimony supply chain at Port MacKenzie in Southcentral Alaska. The more than 40 containers and oversized loads arrived in Cook Inlet aboard a barge Sept. 6, clearing the way for Nova to begin assembling a processing and refining facility designed to produce military-grade antimony trisulfide beginning in 2027. "The arrival of nearly 500 tons of infrastructure and refining equipment at Port MacKenzie marks an important first step toward refining antimony in the Mat-Su Valley," said Rep. Nick Begich (R-Alaska). The Port MacKenzie plant is designed to process stibnite-bearing material from Nova's Estelle project about 100 miles west of the port and initially produce antimony trisulfide for the U.S. military.

The Pentagon and the Trump administration have been pushing this and the extraction and refining of other mineral resources in the Great Land; we have a lot more than just antimony. Aside from the oil and natural gas everyone already knows about, Alaska has rare earth metals and other strategic materials. The problem is, a lot of those materials are in remote locales in this huge, huge state, making them difficult to get at.

But "difficult" doesn't mean "impossible." And domestic sources of strategic materials are always better than foreign sources, making this a national security priority.

Washington's interest reflects both antimony's military importance and the concentration of global supply. The metalloid is used in ammunition, night-vision equipment, flame-resistant materials, electronics and other military and commercial products. China, Russia and Tajikistan accounted for more than 85% of estimated global antimony mine production in 2025, underscoring the strategic importance of establishing alternative supplies. Over the past year, Nova has been assembling the pieces needed to establish an Alaska source of the critical mineral.

Calling Alaska the national treasure chest is no exaggeration. The Great Land includes not only antimony, but also large deposits of copper, zinc, lead, cobalt, graphite, not to mention gold and silver. Rare earth minerals found here include Scandium, Yttrium, Lanthanum, Cerium, and more. Right now, mining accounts for over 12,000 jobs in Alaska, and if we can keep the development train a'rolling, it will soon account for many more. Again, right now, we are dependent on China for a great deal of these strategic resources, and that's not a good place for us to be.

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And, as a fringe benefit, if they are indeed opened to private traffic, new roads like the Ambler Road and the West Susitna Road will open up literally millions of acres for recreation, including hunting and fishing.

Needless to say, this is good for American jobs and American security. Mine, baby, mine!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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