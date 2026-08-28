New Poll: Muslims in Sweden Overwhelmingly Choose the Left. What About Here?

One thing that has become apparent over the last few election cycles is that there is an ongoing alliance springing up between Muslims and the political Left. Here in the United States, that alliance is even taking physical form, for example, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim and a "democratic socialist," or to put it plainly, a communist. Those of us who remember the Cold War and the Soviet Union are accustomed to thinking of commies as atheistic, but that is clearly changing.

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Nowhere is that more apparent than in Europe, according to a newly published poll. Most notably, Sweden.

Muslim voters in Sweden remain heavily concentrated on the political left, although the Sweden Democrats attract considerably more support among Muslim voters than the other parties in the governing coalition, according to polling and election research. Previously unpublished figures from Novus, seen by Fokus magazine, show that 61.6% of respondents who identified as Muslim supported the Social Democrats, while 18.7% backed the Left Party. The Green Party received 4.9%, meaning the three left-wing parties together accounted for 85% of Muslim respondents’ preferences. By contrast, the governing Moderates received just 2.1%, while the Christian Democrats and Liberals received 1.5% and 0.2%, respectively. The three parties together attracted 3.8%.

Bear in mind that what Sweden considers the right would be very different from what Americans consider the right; Mitt Romney would be a raging far-right-winger in Sweden. Now, there is some small support for what Sweden calls the Right among Swedish Muslims, but it's pretty underwhelming.

The Sweden Democrats stand out on the right, with 10.4% support among Muslim respondents—more than twice the combined support for the other three government parties. The figures broadly reflect a longstanding pattern. A 2021 study by the University of Gothenburg found that 58.7% of self-identified Muslims supported the Social Democrats and 8.3% the Left Party. Among voters born outside Europe, the 2022 election produced a similar pattern, with 43% voting Social Democrat and 19% for the Left Party.

Why does this matter? Because the same forces are in play here, in the United States. As I've said and written many times, where the political Left is concerned, what happens in Europe today will be attempted here tomorrow. And while the left-leaning tendency among Muslims in the USA is not quite as pronounced as in Sweden, it's still considerable.

Muslim Voter Registration Rises Steadily since 2016 Eighty-five percent of Muslims who are legally eligible to vote in the U.S. report being registered to vote, which is less likely than 92% of Jews but on par with all other groups. Looking over time, we see a steady rise in Muslim voter registration from 60% in 2016. Despite Muslim voter registration being on par with most other groups in 2025, there is still room for growth. We find that among Muslims who are legally eligible to vote, women and non-white Muslims are least likely to be registered. These are demographics voter registration campaigns can make specific outreach to. Half of Muslim Voters Cast a Ballot for Kamala Harris in 2024, Less than One Third for Trump, More than One in Ten for Stein Four in five Muslims registered to vote cast a ballot in the 2024 presidential election. Among Muslim voters, 50% voted for Harris, 31% for Trump, and 12% for Jill Stein. Among the general public, 50% of registered voters selected Harris, 45% selected Trump, and 0% selected Stein. Notably, among Muslim voters, men were far more likely than women to vote for Trump (42% of Muslim men vs. 17% of Muslim women). We did not find gender differences in any other group. Factors that predict voting for Trump among Muslim voters include Republican party affiliation, an income of $75,000 or more (compared to less than $30,000), being born in the U.S. (compared to being born outside of the U.S.), identifying as white (vs. any other race/ethnicity), and endorsing any anti-Muslim tropes (compared to not endorsing tropes).

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From this we can draw a few broad conclusions:

Voter registration is high among Muslims who hold the franchise. Among the general population, according to the Census Bureau, that figure is about 73 percent. That's as of the last major election in 2024.

Voter registration among Muslims is growing, increasing from 60 percent to the aforementioned 85 percent.

Amazingly, Muslim women are the least likely to be registered.

Muslims, in 2024, voted for Kamala Harris by a considerable margin. The Muslims who voted for Donald Trump tended to be more prosperous, more likely to be born in the USA, and identifying as white - which seem to be some pretty good markers for assimilation, rather than segregation.

It's an interesting trend, this seeming alliance between Islam and the commie Left. It may well have some influence on the midterm elections, which are now only weeks away. And it's something that the Republican Party ought to be keeping a gimlet eye on and figuring out how to counter.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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