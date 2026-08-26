‘Gusty Winds Area': Teacher’s Genius Fix for Classroom Gas

Ever notice how, now and then, you run across a news item that just knocks the wind out of you? One that simply takes your breath away? Or one that leaves a sort of trail, forcing you to remember it for an extended period?

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Well, then, read on; this is a good story for any kid who was embarrassed by the necessity of holding in a certain bodily function that resulted in a bad odor and, often, a loud and distinctive noise. Now, a Georgia schoolteacher has come up with a novel solution.

The fart corner gives students a place to pass gas without leaving class — and helps normalize a very normal bodily function. https://t.co/dVsGGaKJiN — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) August 25, 2026

Well, it is normal. But there is a time and a place for even unpleasant normal functions, and that place is not inside a crowded elevator. In this Georgia classroom, it's called the gas station.

The first thing to know about this gas station is that it is not a gas station. There are no pumps. No convenience store. No windshield squeegees. And, despite what one might reasonably expect, there is no requirement that anyone actually purchase gas. It is a designated corner of an Atlanta elementary school classroom where students can go when they need to pass ... gas. Its creator, Candy Sydney-Browning, a 36-year-old second-grade teacher, calls it the “gas station.” The specific spot where students go is the “gusty winds area.” There are air freshener sprays nearby.

It's a safe bet that nobody will want to linger in that corner after a while. It seems pretty certain that there would be after-effects from all that broken wind.

X, being X, presents us with some food for thought on this topic; X writers, after all, are never shy about tooting their own horns.

First, the obvious observation:

Has nobody farted before? It doesn’t stay in a designated spot. https://t.co/2SfxXDExyy — Scott Lewis (@vosdscott) August 26, 2026

And then, the "I'm an A-hole, and I'm proud of it" response:

Kids today will never know the fun of crop dusting a table of stuck up girls. — Papa Joe’s (@PapaJoesBucket) August 26, 2026

And the inevitable "concern for building maintenance" angle:

Custodians are going to know exactly why there’s paint peeling off the walls of that corner of the classroom.



“No you can’t be excused to the restroom, please pass your gas in the shart corner” — Cody Gleason (@CodyTheGleas) August 26, 2026

And, finally, the advocate for the sneak attack:

If you go there they know why. Better off with a one cheek sneak. — Salty Buttered Bags (@SaltyBBags) August 26, 2026

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Fortunately, in this Georgia school, these were American kids; no young dukes, counts, or princes in the mix. Because what you would get then would be a noble gas.

While these episodes often bring about a fit of sniggering - I mean, why do you think there are so many jokes about this perfectly natural bodily function? At least these kids are being taught that there is a time and a place for anything, and the time to emit a loud and odoriferous air biscuit is not when you are seated surrounded by your classmates. So, kudos to Candy Sydney-Browning for coming up with a way to impart that lesson.

And, lest we forget, the Gas Station has its own patron saint:

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