President Trump arrived in the Philippines Tuesday, his first stop on a whirlwind three-day trip to Asia that will conclude in a historic meeting with two of the biggest adversaries of the United States: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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But first, the president had some business to take care of: securing a trade deal that could have an effect on China.

A young boy hands President Trump small American and Philippines flags upon his arrival in Manila on Tuesday for the start a multiday swing in Asia. https://t.co/BBS1qKTy3w https://t.co/AFsA1pNNws — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 17, 2026

Trump kicked things off by meeting with his fellow Quad members. The Quad is a partnership between the United States, Australia, India, and Japan that aims to counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The president then joined Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in signing a joint statement announcing that the two countries had concluded negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement.

"Today's deal lays the foundation for much stronger trading relationship that will bring the United States and Thailand closer than ever before," Trump said. "Thailand will eliminate all tariffs on U.S. exports ... and remove substantial non-tariff barriers on American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry. Thailand will also be buying an estimated $2.6 billion in additional U.S. agricultural products," he said. "This is an incredible victory for both countries, both the people of Thailand and the American people. And I look forward to finalizing the details of our formal agreement in the coming weeks," Trump said, noting that today they were signing "a joint statement talking about the deal," which will eventually be finalized.

According to a statement put out by the White House, the agreement is intended to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries and builds on a relationship that goes back decades. Both countries must still complete their internal approval processes before the deal can be formally inked and go into effect.

The president also announced that Thailand would be purchasing an estimated $2.6 billion in American agricultural products, which is surely welcome news for U.S. farmers.

Trump's biggest event of the trip, however, is still to come.

He is scheduled to travel to Shenzhen, China, on Thursday for an unprecedented three-way sit-down with Xi and Putin, and the topic of nuclear arms control is expected to be at the top of the agenda.

And there could be one more surprise in the offing: Trump has floated the possibility of meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un while in Asia, although that has yet to be confirmed.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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