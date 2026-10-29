Kim Jong Un Is Playing With Fire Again, and the US Military Just Responded

The U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) has responded to North Korea's most recent show of force after Kim Jong Un's regime unleashed a barrage of roughly 10 short-range ballistic missiles Thursday. The missiles were shot into the Sea of Japan as tensions with South Korea continue to escalate.

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"We are aware of the missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," PACOM said in a statement.

"Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies," it concluded, adding, "The United States remains committed to the defense of the U.S. homeland and our allies in the region."

U.S. Pacific Command Statement on DPRK Missile Launches The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea launched two ballistic missiles on October 29, 2026 (KST). We are aware of the missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies. The United States remains committed to the defense of the U.S. homeland and our allies in the region. 🔗 https://t.co/T56qDy0MUf — U.S. Pacific Command (@USPACOM) October 29, 2026

According to South Korea's military, the missiles were launched from the Wonsan area on North Korea's eastern coast at approximately 12:30 PM local time, traveling roughly 155 miles before falling into the sea.

Thursday's barrage was North Korea's first ballistic missile launch since October 12, when the regime tested multiple missiles, some of which traveled more than 550 miles.

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