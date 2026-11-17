Well, isn't this curious?

CNN's Will Ripley took to X on Tuesday morning to reveal that his network's live feed was abruptly cut off inside China at the exact moment his story started talking about the FBI investigation into Alice Huang's suspected ties to Beijing's spy agency.

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"CNN's live feed was cut in China when my report revealed details of the investigation into Alice Huang's suspected ties to China's spy agency, claims Beijing denies," the reporter wrote. In an attached video, Ripley showed the precise moment when the broadcast went dark.

"See that? That's where my CNN report got cut off inside China," he explained. On the screen was an image of Huang with Nvidia's then-CEO Jensen Huang (no relation).

CNN’s live feed was cut in China when my report revealed details of the investigation into Alice Huang’s suspected ties to China’s spy agency, claims Beijing denies. https://t.co/7FieeKXViG — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) November 17, 2026

As RedState previously reported, Alice Huang – a supposed Chinese businesswoman and former journalist for Chinese state television – caught the attention of the FBI over suspicions that she had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather intelligence on Jensen Huang.

The two reportedly had an affair, which the very much married Jensen Huang later acknowledged. Alice Huang also had ties to Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed, which has been investigated over allegations of its involvement in the diversion of restricted Nvidia chips to China.

The growing scandal led to Jensen Huang's resignation last week (although he's now signaling that he'd like to return to the role at some point).

Alice Huang, however, has reportedly returned to China, and nobody is quite sure where she is currently.

And that's where this CNN story gets super interesting. Ripley noted that social media in China has been abuzz with details about the affair, and pictures and videos of the couple are apparently spreading like wildfire.

"So it's not like people in China aren't hearing about the scandal," he said. "But when I got to the part about how Alice Huang was suspected of working with Beijing, that's where they cut us off."

His report also included a warning from a former senior Taiwanese intelligence official that Huang could face serious danger if Chinese authorities decide she's no longer useful to them.

"If Huang loses her value to the Chinese authorities, that could actually put her in a very dangerous situation," the official warned.

To be clear, U.S. intelligence officials have yet to determine whether or not Huang was actually working for Chinese intelligence, and Beijing has, of course, denied the allegations.

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Ripley acknowledged that he doesn't have a clue who may have ordered his report to be cut off or precisely why the information was forbidden to be aired. "But I do think the contrast is pretty revealing," he said.

"People in China can read all about Jensen Huang's extramarital affair, but when our reporting turns to its possible connection to China's intelligence services, then suddenly the topic is off limits, and there are color bars."

Quite the coincidence, no?

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