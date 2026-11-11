Report: Alice Huang Is in China, Jensen Huang Is in Hot Water, and Nvidia Has Some Explaining to Do

Alice Huang, the businesswoman U.S. officials suspect of spying for China, is living in Beijing, Bloomberg reported Wednesday night. One person familiar with the matter said Chinese security officials know she’s there. It’s unclear when she arrived or why she went back. Beijing has denied she was a spy, and she could not be reached for comment.

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The news came as Nvidia’s board met Wednesday to decide whether to oust CEO Jensen Huang, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Huang told employees on Sunday that he’d been unfaithful to his wife. He gave no details about the relationship. The New York Times has since reported that he also had an affair with Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia vice president who reports to him. Nvidia did not immediately respond to questions about Wednesday’s board meeting.

The board announced an independent investigation on Sunday into whether a foreign intelligence operation had targeted its CEO. Directors gave their initial assessment in a statement.

“While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information. Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.”

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang are unrelated. She worked in Chinese state television before going into finance, and CNN geolocated a photo of the two dining at an upscale restaurant on Shanghai’s riverfront. The New York Times reported that U.S. officials believed China’s top intelligence agency had recruited her, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly oversaw a memo last spring warning the Trump administration about the relationship. What she may have passed to Beijing remains publicly unconfirmed.

Then there’s Megaspeed. Bloomberg reports that Alice Huang founded the company in 2023, though CNN, citing Singapore corporate records, says she was a director from March to November of that year. In November 2023, Huang Le Ltd., a company she controlled, sold Megaspeed to a Singapore shell company. Days later, Megaspeed became an official Nvidia cloud partner, giving it preferred access to Nvidia chips. Its imports of Nvidia products have since topped $4.6 billion, according to Bloomberg, which also reported that Megaspeed rents Nvidia chips to Chinese tech giant Alibaba at data centers in Southeast Asia. Singapore is investigating allegations that Megaspeed circumvented U.S. export restrictions. Nvidia says it previously investigated and debunked claims that Megaspeed diverted chips to China.

Three Republican House committee chairmen had already asked Jensen Huang to brief them behind closed doors on Nov. 18 about his dealings with Alice Huang and Nvidia’s safeguards against foreign espionage. They gave him until Wednesday to confirm or propose another date. Their letter put the stakes plainly.

“It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk.”

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Whatever Nvidia’s board decides about Jensen Huang, Congress should get that briefing. Start with the shipment records and customer contracts. Ask Nvidia what it did to verify who was using the chips and where. Washington, D.C. has spent years restricting shipments of advanced AI chips to China. Lawmakers ought to know how much computing power Chinese firms can rent from chips that never cross the border.

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