Just two weeks after Republicans suffered a brutal midterm beatdown – something Vice President JD Vance blamed on the Iran war – there is now talk from the administration that there is a hard end date for the conflict. And it was Vance himself who delivered the news.

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During an interview that will air Monday night with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, the vice president insisted that the conflict would not become another "forever war" and expressed his confidence that President Trump would bring it to an end before leaving office.

He also ruled out ‘even a two-year commitment,’ but offered no specific end date.

JD Vance promises Iran won't turn into 'forever war' - and Trump will end it by 2028 https://t.co/KERBzwWzDR https://t.co/W2mbCXiFKA — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2026

Following the GOP's losses on November 3, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, Vance didn't mince words when it came to what he believed went wrong.

"The reason we lost is the war," he declared on November 4, going on to argue that voters who supported Trump in 2024 had turned against Republicans over the conflict and the resulting economic consequences. (Interestingly, new polling released Monday refutes that argument.)

Trump himself acknowledged that the war contributed to the losses but defended his decision to launch the military operation and insisted that Iran could not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

In another interesting development, Trump last Thursday pulled Vance away from Iran negotiations, declaring that the United States no longer needed a deal with Tehran.

The president instead directed the vice president to "focus his complete and total attention" on investigating corruption and crime in Democrat-run cities and states, particularly in California, Minnesota, and Illinois.

Vance had previously served as the administration's lead negotiator with Iran, helping broker a ceasefire agreement in June that eventually collapsed. His latest remarks suggest he remains confident that Trump can bring the conflict to a successful conclusion, even as the administration will inevitably have to shift its attention to Democrat shenanigans in Congress.

Republicans have already paid a steep price for the Iran war. How much longer are voters willing to wait for its end?

Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication for clarity.

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